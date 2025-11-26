Hana Financial Group raises target for data specialists to 3,000 by 2027
Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 11:33
SHIN MIN-HEE
Hana Financial Group said Tuesday that it raised its target for training data specialists, increasing the number to 3,000 by 2027. The announcement came during a graduation ceremony for the third class of its “Data eXpert Program” (DxP), held at the company’s headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul, on Tuesday.
DxP trains employees from Hana's affiliates in financial data-driven decision-making, financial analytics and digital services. In 2022, the company said it would train 2,500 data specialists by 2025, which was achieved through the program’s third batch of graduates.
Twenty-eight employees participated in DxP’s third edition, a three-month course which kicked off in September, during which they completed a blended curriculum of online and offline classes comprising both theory and hands-on lessons.
This edition focused on “nurturing convergent data professionals,” Hana Financial Group said. Notable lessons included financial data analysis, data preprocessing and visualization, and learning to use Vibe Coding, an AI-assisted software development technique, through team projects.
The participants were split into seven teams and presented their outcomes. One team received the top award for proposing a service that predicts low-rise apartment prices in Seoul. Two teams each earned second-tier awards for projects that involved predicting loan risks for clients via commercial district analysis, and developing a financial product recommendation model for foreigners in Korea.
In addition to DxP, Hana Financial Group pledged to provide AI and data literacy training to all employees to help them apply these skills effectively in their work.
“At the core of AI and digital is data,” Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo said in a press release. "AI and digital competitiveness will be critical factors that determine the success of financial services in the future. We will continue to invest in and foster data talent to provide easier and more convenient financial services that center on customers and are tailored to real-world needs."
