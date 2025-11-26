 Hana Financial Group raises target for data specialists to 3,000 by 2027
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Hana Financial Group raises target for data specialists to 3,000 by 2027

Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 11:33
Participants for the third edition of Hana Financial Group's ″Data eXpert Program″ pose for a picture during a graduation ceremony held at the company's headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul, on Nov. 24. [HANA FINANCIAL GROUP]

Participants for the third edition of Hana Financial Group's ″Data eXpert Program″ pose for a picture during a graduation ceremony held at the company's headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul, on Nov. 24. [HANA FINANCIAL GROUP]

 
Hana Financial Group said Tuesday that it raised its target for training data specialists, increasing the number to 3,000 by 2027. The announcement came during a graduation ceremony for the third class of its “Data eXpert Program” (DxP), held at the company’s headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul, on Tuesday.
 
DxP trains employees from Hana's affiliates in financial data-driven decision-making, financial analytics and digital services. In 2022, the company said it would train 2,500 data specialists by 2025, which was achieved through the program’s third batch of graduates.
 

Related Article

Twenty-eight employees participated in DxP’s third edition, a three-month course which kicked off in September, during which they completed a blended curriculum of online and offline classes comprising both theory and hands-on lessons.
 
This edition focused on “nurturing convergent data professionals,” Hana Financial Group said. Notable lessons included financial data analysis, data preprocessing and visualization, and learning to use Vibe Coding, an AI-assisted software development technique, through team projects.
 
The participants were split into seven teams and presented their outcomes. One team received the top award for proposing a service that predicts low-rise apartment prices in Seoul. Two teams each earned second-tier awards for projects that involved predicting loan risks for clients via commercial district analysis, and developing a financial product recommendation model for foreigners in Korea.
 
In addition to DxP, Hana Financial Group pledged to provide AI and data literacy training to all employees to help them apply these skills effectively in their work.
 
“At the core of AI and digital is data,” Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo said in a press release. "AI and digital competitiveness will be critical factors that determine the success of financial services in the future. We will continue to invest in and foster data talent to provide easier and more convenient financial services that center on customers and are tailored to real-world needs." 

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags hana financial group bank AI data program

More in Finance

Hana Financial Group raises target for data specialists to 3,000 by 2027

FX authorities, NPS consultative body not a short-term mechanism to ensure won's stability, Finance Ministry says

Kospi opens higher amid rate cut hopes

Won-based stablecoin legislation unlikely this year as BOK, regulators clash over banks' role

Kospi ticks up 0.3% on hopes for Fed rate cut, eased AI bubble fears

Related Stories

Hana Financial Group selects 50 university students as newest SMART ambassadors

Hana Financial completes six-year-long project, opens 100th and final day care center

Hana Group launches brand dedicated to older customers

Hana Financial Group launches new ESG data management system

Hana seeks to calm Yoon-induced nerves abroad with value-up pledge
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)