 Kospi opens higher amid rate cut hopes
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens higher amid rate cut hopes

Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 10:50
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Nov. 26. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Nov. 26. [YONHAP]

 
Shares started higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street amid hopes for the Federal Reserve's rate-cut decision.
 
The Kospi added 21.6 points, or 0.56 percent, to 3,879.38 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

 
U.S. stocks finished in positive territory as investors bet on another Fed rate cut at its December meeting.
 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.43 percent, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.67 percent.
 
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.82 percent.
 
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 3.39 percent, and defense giant Hanwha Aerospace went up 1.51 percent.
 
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor climbed 1.36 percent, and energy firm Doosan Enerbility rose 3.67 percent.
 
SK hynix, however, fell 2.6 percent following its key customer Nvidia's weak performance.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,463.85 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., down 0.58 percent from the previous session of 1,472.4 won.

Yonhap
tags market stock shares kospi dollar won

More in Finance

Hana Financial Group raises target for data specialists to 3,000 by 2027

FX authorities, NPS consultative body not a short-term mechanism to ensure won's stability, Finance Ministry says

Kospi opens higher amid rate cut hopes

Won-based stablecoin legislation unlikely this year as BOK, regulators clash over banks' role

Kospi ticks up 0.3% on hopes for Fed rate cut, eased AI bubble fears

Related Stories

Seoul shares open sharply lower on profit-taking after record rally

Kospi breaks 4,100 for first time after breakthrough in trade talks with U.S.

Kospi up for 2nd day on eased woes over U.S. gov't shutdown

Kospi opens lower on tech losses despite eased U.S. shutdown woes

Kospi opens lower after 5-day record-breaking rally
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)