Korean Air making skies safer with rapid response to medical emergencies
Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 11:41
The aviation industry is developing alternatives that enable an immediate response to in-flight emergencies. As global travel demand continues to rise, the average age of passengers is also increasing. In this context, aviation medical risk management has become increasingly important, especially during times of turbulence.
Korean Air is particularly proactive in developing measures for responding to in-flight medical emergencies. The airline has designated Inha University Hospital as its contracted medical institution and established the Aviation Emergency Call system, which enables cabin crew members to receive 24-hour, real-time medical advice from specialists via in-flight satellite phone. Through this system, the airline has been making every effort to ensure safer journeys for its passengers.
Korean Air equips its aircraft with medical devices in accordance with domestic and international regulations to prepare for various in-flight medical emergencies. The airline has also expanded its inventory of specialized medicines and medical equipment, which includes remote electrocardiogram devices to assess passengers with severe conditions. Korean Air continuously strengthens training for cabin crew and ground staff by providing education based on real in-flight emergency cases.
When professional medical advice is required, Korean Air ensures a faster and more specialized response through its 24-hour Emergency Medical Call system, which is staffed by experienced physicians on the ground. For example, if an in-flight medical emergency occurs and there is no doctor on board, or if the passenger’s condition does not improve despite treatment, the crew can quickly receive medical support by consulting ground-based physicians.
Recently, Korean Air also strengthened its assistance for passengers experiencing anxiety disorders, including panic disorder and claustrophobia. The airline provides enhanced pretravel guidance and has produced its own training video to offer practical instructions for managing panic attacks during a flight.
Korean Air has been continuously enhancing the understanding of its passenger medical transport system and expanding its internal and external medical networks, aiming for absolute safety as it prepares for integration with Asiana Airlines. Since June, the airline has been operating the Integrated Aviation Health Care Center, which merges the health and medical departments of Korean Air and Asiana Airlines into one. Through this preliminary integration, Korean Air aims to standardize and stabilize various operations, with the goal of achieving total synergy upon the launch of the merged airline.
In November, Korean Air and Inha University Hospital jointly held the First Aviation Emergency Call Expertise and Risk Management Symposium. Representatives from affiliates, including Asiana Airlines, also participated in the event to explore ways of strengthening in-flight emergency medical response capabilities.
Korean Air will continue to prioritize passenger safety and the highest level of customer service, striving to establish itself as the most trusted and beloved airline worldwide.
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
