CXMT's new DRAM products raise its competitiveness in the market
Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 15:42
China’s CXMT rolled out new dynamic random access-memory (DRAM) products that outpace some Korean rivals on paper, sharpening its challenge to Samsung Electronics and SK hynix as Beijing-backed memory makers push into the premium memory market.
CXMT revealed its latest DDR5 and LPDDR5X chips at IC China 2025 in Shanghai on Monday, the South China Morning Post reported. DDR5, the latest DRAM standard, targets PCs and servers, while LPDDR5X is for smartphones and tablets.
The company began mass-producing DDR5 late last year, but its public showcase of commercial samples indicates rising confidence in its technology.
CXMT said that its new DDR5 modules reach peak speeds of 8,000 Mbps, 25 percent faster than its previous 6,400-Mbps generation.
The figure surpasses the 7,200-Mbps performance of DDR5 chips currently sold by Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, though analysts note that top-line specifications do not always reflect real-world competitiveness.
CXMT also expanded its mobile lineup by introducing the LPDDR5X series chips.
CXMT was founded in 2016, but it quickly expanded its technological capabilities. Funding from Beijing’s national semiconductor investment vehicle and large private companies — including Alibaba — helped CXMT develop China’s first DDR4 chip in 2019, only three years after its launch.
CXMT is now targeting both DDR5 and high bandwidth memory, the latter of which has become critical in AI systems.
Market data proves CXMT’s growing presence in the industry. Market researcher Counterpoint Research estimated the company’s share at 8 percent in the third quarter, placing it fourth behind Samsung Electronics, SK hynix and Micron, which each hold between 20 and 30 percent.
Analysts say that CXMT may narrow the gap if it improves yields and absorbs more domestic demand.
However, industry sources say that the threat seems low for now.
“Product development is possible, but what matters is yield and production capacity,” said Ahn Ki-hyun, the executive director at the Korea Semiconductor Industry Association. “CXMT’s yield is estimated to be below 50 percent, so it cannot expand mass production quickly. It will likely need another two years.”
BY YI WOO-LIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
