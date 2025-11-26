Korea Grand Sourcing Fair showcases local consumer goods at Coex
Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 11:18
The Korea International Trade Association (KITA) opened its annual sourcing fair in Seoul on Wednesday, highlighting consumer goods ranging from beauty products to packaged food. The event runs through Thursday at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul.
The Korea Grand Sourcing Fair, now in its 18th year, brings overseas buyers to meet with small- and medium-sized Korean manufacturers. Organizers expect 150 buyers from 30 countries to hold roughly 2,200 meetings with 880 Korean companies, according to the trade agency.
This year's fair puts a spotlight on Korean consumer goods, which have gained momentum abroad alongside the global reach of K-pop and other cultural exports. Major retailers, including Malaysia’s Media Prima, Thailand’s Central Group and Walmart, are set to attend.
A dedicated halal zone was added to help food companies navigate certification requirements that often slow entry into Islamic markets. About 50 buyers from countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia are expected to visit the zone.
KITA also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korea Creative Content Agency to bolster support for content companies seeking to expand overseas and to improve marketing capabilities across related industries.
“At a time when the global popularity of Korean culture continues to grow, we focused on presenting diverse marketing models such as live-commerce reverse direct purchasing that can actively leverage this momentum," Yoon Jin-sik, chairman of KITA, said through the agency's press release.
“KITA will continue to work closely with various domestic and international institutions to expand exports of K-consumer goods and support entry into new markets such as the halal market," he added.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
