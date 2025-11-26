More in Industry

Apple expected to top Samsung for time in over a decade as No. 1 global smartphone shipper

Lotte Chemical, HD Hyundai Chemical submit Korea's first voluntary restructuring plan for gov't approval

Naver Financial to acquire crypto exchange operator Dunamu as wholly owned subsidiary

CXMT's new DRAM products raise its competitiveness in the market

From chips to... chips? SK hynix's tongue-in-cheek HBM-themed snack now in stores.