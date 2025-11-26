 SK Telecom, Samsung Electronics team up to co-develop 6G AI RAN
Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 14:40
Ryu Tak-gi left, head of network technology at SK Telecom Co., and Jung Jin-kook, head of the Next-Generation Communications Research Center at Samsung Research, pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding on 6G network technology in this picture released on Nov. 26. [NEWS1]

SK Telecom Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday they have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop an AI-powered radio access network (RAN) in a bid to lead next-generation 6G network technologies.
 
Under the agreement, the two companies plan to research and demonstrate core 6G technologies, including AI-based channel estimation technology, distributed multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) transmission and reception technology and AI-RAN-based scheduler and core network technology.
 

Related Article

 
SK Telecom will leverage its nationwide network operation experience to provide data and build demonstration infrastructure, while Samsung Electronics will advance AI channel estimation models and distributed MIMO algorithms.
 
The joint research will be led by SK Telecom and Samsung Research, a research and development arm of the tech giant.
 
AI-based channel estimation uses AI to predict and correct signal distortions, improving data transmission accuracy. Distributed MIMO technology provides stable, ultra-high-speed communication even in crowded areas.
 
AI-RAN-based scheduler and core network technology lets the network automatically decide when and where to send data, boosting resource efficiency.
 
SK Telecom and Samsung Electronics, both members of the AI-RAN Alliance, have expanded their cooperation since last year.
 
The AI-RAN Alliance was launched last year to promote 6G research by combining AI with wireless communication technologies.

Yonhap
SK Telecom, Samsung Electronics team up to co-develop 6G AI RAN

