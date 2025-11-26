 Trade minister vows efforts to address difficulties in battery firms' expansion in EU
Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 09:25
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo speaks at a trade strategy meeting in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, in this file photo from Nov. 18. [YONHAP]

 
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo said Wednesday the government will work to address challenges Korean battery firms face in expanding their business in the European Union by improving Seoul's trade environment with the EU.
 
"Exports of secondary batteries and cathode materials have played a significant role in Korea's exports to the EU in recent years," Yeo said in a meeting with local battery manufacturers.
 

The meeting was held amid concerns that the EU's new battery regulations could increase the burden on Korean companies already struggling with the sluggish global demand for electric vehicles and supply chain risks.
 
"We will continue communication with battery companies to resolve obstacles to their entry into the EU market, and strive to improve their trade and investment environments with both the EU and individual member states," he added.
 
The EU is one of the key export markets for Korean battery makers, accounting for 15 percent of the country's exports of secondary batteries in 2024. Korean battery firms are also actively entering the market, establishing manufacturing facilities in Poland and Hungary, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.

