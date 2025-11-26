 Boy band Enhypen's webtoon sequel 'Dark Moon: Two Moons' to release on Friday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Games & Webtoons

print dictionary print

Boy band Enhypen's webtoon sequel 'Dark Moon: Two Moons' to release on Friday

Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 12:43
Promotional image for the upcoming webtoon ″Dark Moon: Two Moons″ [HYBE]

Promotional image for the upcoming webtoon ″Dark Moon: Two Moons″ [HYBE]

 
“Dark Moon: Two Moons,” the sequel to the hit webtoon “Dark Moon: The Blood Altar” — which stars boy band Enhypen as supernatural heartthrobs — will be released on Friday on Naver Webtoon.
 
HYBE announced on Wednesday that the new series will launch simultaneously in six markets: Korea, North America, Japan, Latin America, Indonesia and Thailand. The first 10 episodes will drop all at once, and the rest will be released weekly.
 

Related Article

 
Blending fantasy, romance and a heavy dose of K-pop glamor, “Dark Moon: The Blood Altar” features Enhypen as vampire protagonists, and it quickly became a global phenomenon, racking up over 200 million views in France by July this year. 
 
Translated into 10 languages, the series topped weekly charts for 32 consecutive weeks in Germany and 10 in Spanish-speaking regions. It remained a top 10 Sunday webtoon for 60 straight weeks in France.
 
The sequel picks up where the original left off, introducing a mysterious girl named Selen who bears an uncanny resemblance to the original's female lead Sooha, setting the stage for new twists and turns in the supernatural saga.
 
To mark the launch, HYBE will be rolling out a collaborative fashion line with online fashion platform Musinsa. Inspired by “Nightball,” a fictional sports game featured in the webtoon, the line will include varsity jackets, track tops, cardigans, sweatshirts, T-shirts and ball caps — all in the style of the school uniforms worn by the characters.
 
“We hope that ‘Dark Moon: Two Moons,’ like its predecessor, captivates fans with its immersive storytelling and high production quality,” said a HYBE spokesperson in a press release. “While the core setting remains intact, new characters and developments will offer something intriguing for even readers unfamiliar with the previous series.”

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Dark Moon Webtoon Enhypen HYBE

More in Games & Webtoons

Boy band Enhypen's webtoon sequel 'Dark Moon: Two Moons' to release on Friday

Aion 2's launch marred by 'pay-to-win,' K-pop idol likeness misuse allegations

Webtoonist Jung Ji-hoon wins Yellow Kid Comic of the Year award for 'The Horizon'

NCsoft's game lineup at G-Star 2025 highlights company's goal to go global

Webtoon Entertainment partners with Warner Bros. Animation

Related Stories

HYBE releases 'Dark Moon: The Grey City' webtoon, novel based on boy band &Team

Enhypen to release special album 'Memorabilia' on Monday

Boy band Enhypen's new album lands No. 1 on Oricon's weekly albums chart

Enhypen webtoon 'Dark Moon: The Blood Altar' reaches 100 million views

HYBE reveals more details about its upcoming webtoons, webnovels

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)