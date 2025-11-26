Boy band Enhypen's webtoon sequel 'Dark Moon: Two Moons' to release on Friday
Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 12:43
-
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
- [email protected]
“Dark Moon: Two Moons,” the sequel to the hit webtoon “Dark Moon: The Blood Altar” — which stars boy band Enhypen as supernatural heartthrobs — will be released on Friday on Naver Webtoon.
HYBE announced on Wednesday that the new series will launch simultaneously in six markets: Korea, North America, Japan, Latin America, Indonesia and Thailand. The first 10 episodes will drop all at once, and the rest will be released weekly.
Blending fantasy, romance and a heavy dose of K-pop glamor, “Dark Moon: The Blood Altar” features Enhypen as vampire protagonists, and it quickly became a global phenomenon, racking up over 200 million views in France by July this year.
Translated into 10 languages, the series topped weekly charts for 32 consecutive weeks in Germany and 10 in Spanish-speaking regions. It remained a top 10 Sunday webtoon for 60 straight weeks in France.
The sequel picks up where the original left off, introducing a mysterious girl named Selen who bears an uncanny resemblance to the original's female lead Sooha, setting the stage for new twists and turns in the supernatural saga.
To mark the launch, HYBE will be rolling out a collaborative fashion line with online fashion platform Musinsa. Inspired by “Nightball,” a fictional sports game featured in the webtoon, the line will include varsity jackets, track tops, cardigans, sweatshirts, T-shirts and ball caps — all in the style of the school uniforms worn by the characters.
“We hope that ‘Dark Moon: Two Moons,’ like its predecessor, captivates fans with its immersive storytelling and high production quality,” said a HYBE spokesperson in a press release. “While the core setting remains intact, new characters and developments will offer something intriguing for even readers unfamiliar with the previous series.”
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)