Lessons from a season laid low (KOR)

The small farm we failed to tend over the summer became wrapped in kudzu and thick with reeds. The thuja, magnolia and maple trees my husband and I planted a few years ago seemed barely able to breathe under that overgrowth. Yet the scene just days ago was entirely different. The weeds had withered to a yellow hush, returning the landscape to where it began.The Korean phraseis commonly used to describe someone who feels drained. The wordin that expression originally refers to starch used to stiffen fabric, which loses its firmness as it softens. But in the garden I sense the phrase differently. No matter how vigorous weeds may seem through summer, they too fall silent in autumn.The English word “autumn” carries the sense of a year that has passed, while “fall” reflects the shedding of leaves. Across cultures, the season suggests a decline in the force of living things. Yet in a precise sense, autumn marks the beginning of what will become new again. A garden laid low opens room for decisions about what to plant next and sets plans for the coming spring.During a recent garden design project in Pyeongchang, tree planting was in full swing. If trees are to be moved, the ideal time is after the leaves have fallen but before the ground freezes. Nurseries that produce landscape trees are unusually busy this time of year, short on hands despite the cold. That evening the local news announced the opening of a nearby ski resort. Winter may be arriving, but for gardens trying to hold on to what remains of autumn, this is the busiest moment of the year.Korea’s sharply defined four seasons make Koreans especially attuned to the movement of the year. Our lives follow a similar cycle: moments when strength fades, moments when hope returns, moments when blossoms open and moments when life reaches its peak. Wind blows as it will, rain falls as it must. Nature’s severity is brief, and its beauty no less fleeting.So the worries we carry cannot be limitless. Even when life feels subdued, like a garden gone still, there will be a time to bloom again. What matters is trusting that cycle and waiting for what comes next.돌보지 못한 농장은 여름 내내 칡으로 휘감기고, 갈대가 무성해졌다. 하지만 엊그제 풍경은 너무나 달랐다. 풀들이 누렇게 시들어 다시 원점으로 돌아간 모습이었다. 원래 ‘풀이 죽다’는 표현은 풀 먹인 옷감에 힘이 빠지는 데서 유래를 했다. 그래서 사람에게서 힘이 빠지는 증상을 말한다. 하지만 나는 정원에서 다른 의미로 이 ‘풀죽는다’를 실감한다. 가을이 오면 제아무리 왕성하고 쨍쨍했던 잡초들도 결국 풀이 죽고 만다.영어의 가을을 뜻하는 ‘autumn’은 ‘한해가 지나갔다’라는 의미고, 다른 단어인 ‘fall’은 나뭇잎이 떨어진다는 뜻이다. 동서양을 막론하고 가을은 식물의 세력이 떨어진다는 의미를 담고 있는 셈이다. 하지만 엄밀하게 가을은 다음 해를 꿈꾸는 새로움이 시작이다. 풀이 죽은 만만해진 정원은 다음 해에는 이렇게 해봐야지, 새로운 결심이 서게 하고, 내년 봄을 위한 계획도 하게 한다.얼마 전 디자인 작업을 끝낸 강원도 평창 현장에서는 지금 나무 심기가 한창이다. 나무를 옮겨야 한다면 낙엽이 지고 땅이 얼기 전인 지금이 가장 좋은 시기다. 그래서 조경수를 키우는 농장은 모처럼 일손이 모자랄 정도로 분주하다. 그날 저녁 뉴스에서는 인근 스키장의 오픈을 알렸다. 겨울의 시작이지만, 아직 남은 가을의 마지막을 잡기 위해 가을 정원은 더할 나위 없이 바쁘기만 하다.일 년 사계절이 뚜렷한 우리나라는 어떤 민족보다 계절의 흐름을 잘 알아차린다. 그래서 우리의 삶도 계절 따라 풀이 죽었다, 새로운 희망이 피어나고, 다시 꽃을 피우고, 절정을 맞는 순환의 연속임을 누구보다 잘 안다. 바람이 불면 부는 대로, 비가 내리면 내리는 대로, 자연의 무서움도 한순간이지만, 아름다움도 또 한순간일 뿐이다. 그러니 무한한 걱정거리라는 것도 있을 리가 없다. 지금 잠시 풀 죽은 듯한 삶이어도 다시 또 피어날 날이 올 것을 믿고 다음을 기다리면 될 일이다.