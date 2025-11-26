Reaffirmed transactional diplomacy from Trump raises concerns for U.S. allies (KOR)

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Nov. 24, nearly a month after their summit in Busan. The hour-long call was warm in tone. Trump reaffirmed his plan to visit China in April and extended an invitation for Xi to make a state visit to the United States next year. He later wrote on social media that the two leaders had made “meaningful progress” in maintaining the Busan agreement and could now “focus on the big picture.”China’s Xinhua News Agency reported that the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations, Taiwan and the war in Ukraine. Xinhua quoted Trump as saying the U.S. “understands how seriously China regards the Taiwan issue.” The comment, if accurate, comes at a tense moment in China-Japan relations following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks earlier this month that Japan could exercise collective self-defense in a Taiwan contingency. Trump’s apparent neutrality would be unsettling for Japan, though he did not mention the Taiwan remark in his own public statement.Perhaps with this in mind, Trump held a separate call with Takaichi the next day. According to the prime minister, he briefed her on recent U.S.–China developments, including his conversation with Xi. Yet Trump again stopped short of publicly supporting Japan’s position on Taiwan. Takaichi confirmed “close coordination between Japan and the United States,” but did not clarify whether the Taiwan dispute with China had been discussed.Trump’s transactional approach to diplomacy, which prioritizes national interest over alliance considerations, is not new. In the current China-Japan confrontation, his stance has raised questions. His proposals for ending the Russia-Ukraine war have also drawn criticism in Europe for aligning more closely with Russia’s interests than with those of Ukraine or NATO allies. Both Ukraine and Japan are now facing the latest iteration of his deal-based diplomacy. Another example is his recent imposition of a 20 percent tariff on Taiwan, despite its strategic role in countering China, followed by pressure for U.S. investment commitments far exceeding the level requested of Korea.Korea cannot assume it is immune. While the U.S. and Korea concluded trade and security negotiations at the Gyeongju summit, disputes are likely during implementation. In trade, tensions could arise over investment allocations or profit-sharing mechanisms. In security, differences may reemerge over North Korea’s denuclearization, the strategic flexibility of U.S. forces in Korea and Korea’s potential pursuit of nuclear-powered submarines. Throughout these issues, many in Seoul worry that Washington may adopt a view shaped more by short-term U.S. interests than by alliance principles.The possibility of a U.S.-China “big deal” cannot be dismissed, and the Korea-U. S. alliance may face new tests. Korea will need a more cautious approach to Washington and a foreign policy rooted firmly in national interest. That is the unavoidable reality of today’s diplomatic and security environment.도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 그제(24일) 시진핑 중국 국가주석과 통화했다. 지난달 30일 부산 정상회담 이후 거의 한 달 만이다. 1시간 동안 진행된 통화는 화기애애했다. 트럼프 대통령은 내년 4월 방중 입장을 재확인하며, 시 주석의 내년 국빈 방문도 제안했다. 그는 SNS에 “우리의 (부산) 합의를 정확한 상태로 유지하는 데 상당한 진전을 이뤘고, 이제 우리는 ‘큰 그림(big picture)’에 시선을 둘 수 있게 됐다”고 평가했다.중국 관영 신화통신은 두 정상이 양국 관계와 대만, 우크라이나 문제 등에 관해 의견을 교환했다고 전했다. 특히 대만 문제와 관련해 트럼프 대통령이 “미국은 중국이 대만 문제를 중요시한다는 점을 이해한다”고 말했다고 전했다. 지난 7일 다카이치 사나에 일본 총리의 ‘대만 유사시 집단자위권 행사’ 발언 이후 중·일 관계가 악화일로로 치닫는 상황에서 중국 편을 드는 듯한 발언을 한 셈이다. 트럼프 대통령은 대만 관련 자신의 발언을 SNS에 소개하지 않았지만, 사실이라면 일본으로선 당혹스러운 상황이 연출된 것이다. 이를 의식해서인지 트럼프 대통령은 어제 다카이치 총리와 전화 통화를 했다. 하지만 이 통화에서도 대만 문제에 대한 일본의 입장을 지지한다는 트럼프 대통령의 공개 언급은 없었다. 다카이치 총리도 “일·미 간 긴밀한 연계”를 확인했지만, 중·일 갈등을 논의했는지는 명확히 밝히지 않았다.이익을 앞세워 동맹을 배려하지 않는 트럼프식 거래주의 외교는 어제오늘의 일이 아니다. 이번 중·일 갈등에서뿐 아니라 러시아-우크라이나 종전 협상을 놓고도 유럽과 우크라이나보다는 러시아의 입장을 반영한 종전안을 제시해 빈축을 사고 있다. 우크라이나와 일본은 트럼프식 거래주의 외교의 최신판인 셈이다. 중국 견제의 최전선인 대만에 20% 관세를 부과한 뒤 한국보다 많은 4000억 달러의 대미 투자를 압박하는 것도 또 다른 사례다.한국 역시 안심할 수 없다. 한·미는 경주 정상회담을 통해 통상·안보 협상을 마무리했지만, 향후 이행 과정에서 크고 작은 갈등은 불가피하다. 트럼프 행정부는 통상 분야에선 대미 투자처 선정과 수익 분배 방식 등을 놓고, 안보 분야에서는 북한 비핵화, 주한미군 전략적 유연성, 원자력 추진 잠수함 도입 등을 놓고 갈등이 불거질 가능성은 여전하다. 이런 주요 쟁점에서 미국이 ‘동맹’ 관점이 아닌 ‘단기적 이익’ 관점에서 접근할 것이라는 의심을 지울 수 없다. 이 과정에서 미·중 빅딜 가능성을 배제할 수 없고, 한·미 동맹은 시험대에 오를 수 있다. 과거와는 다른 신중한 대미 접근과 철저한 국익 중심의 실용외교를 다시 강조할 수밖에 없는 게 오늘의 외교·안보 현실이다.