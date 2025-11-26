Girls' Generation Taeyeon's compilation album to feature new mixes, live studio recordings
Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 13:55 Updated: 26 Nov. 2025, 13:56
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon will release a special compilation album on Dec. 1 to mark the 10th anniversary of her solo debut, her agency SM Entertainment announced on Tuesday.
Titled “Panorama: The Best of Taeyeon,” the album includes newly arranged mixes of her previous hits and live studio recordings. Vocalist Kim Jong-wan of the band Nell contributed to the new mix of “Time Lapse.”
A live band version of the title track “Panorama” will be available only on physical CDs.
In addition to the album, Taeyeon will host a special exhibition — titled “Time Lapse, Timeless” — in eastern Seoul from Wednesday to Dec. 3.
Preorders for the album are available at online and offline music retailers.
Taeyeon made her debut as the leader of the girl group Girls' Generation in August 2007 and started her solo career with the EP “I” in October 2015. She has since been recognized as one of the best vocalists in K-pop, with R&B hits such as “I” (2015), “11:11” (2016), “Fine” (2017) and more.
