 Girls' Generation Taeyeon's compilation album to feature new mixes, live studio recordings
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Girls' Generation Taeyeon's compilation album to feature new mixes, live studio recordings

Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 13:55 Updated: 26 Nov. 2025, 13:56
A promotionial image for Girls' Generation's Taeyeon's album "Panorama: The Best of Taeyeon" [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

A promotionial image for Girls' Generation's Taeyeon's album "Panorama: The Best of Taeyeon" [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon will release a special compilation album on Dec. 1 to mark the 10th anniversary of her solo debut, her agency SM Entertainment announced on Tuesday.
 
Titled “Panorama: The Best of Taeyeon,” the album includes newly arranged mixes of her previous hits and live studio recordings. Vocalist Kim Jong-wan of the band Nell contributed to the new mix of “Time Lapse.” 
 

Related Article

 
Vocalist Kim Jong-wan of the band Nell contributed to the new mix of “Time Lapse” (2017), and the rerecorded and rearranged version of Taeyeon's solo debut track “I” (2015) now features the electric guitar and drums. 
 
A live band version of the title track “Panorama” will be available only on physical CDs.
 
In addition to the album, Taeyeon will host a special exhibition — titled “Time Lapse, Timeless” — in eastern Seoul from Wednesday to Dec. 3. 
 
Preorders for the album are available at online and offline music retailers. 
 
Taeyeon made her debut as the leader of the girl group Girls' Generation in August 2007 and started her solo career with the EP “I” in October 2015. She has since been recognized as one of the best vocalists in K-pop, with R&B hits such as “I” (2015), “11:11” (2016), “Fine” (2017) and more. 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Taeyeon Girls' Generation 10th anniversary

More in K-pop

Celebrities take on basketball for new reality series 'Rising Eagles' — in pictures

Girls' Generation Taeyeon's compilation album to feature new mixes, live studio recordings

NCT's Jungwoo to perform new single 'Sugar' at fan meeting

Virtual K-pop group Skinz to be Shoplist ambassador

Boy band Enhypen's webtoon sequel 'Dark Moon: Two Moons' to release on Friday

Related Stories

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon to celebrate 10th anniversary with exhibition

Taeyeon's third full-length album tops over a dozen iTunes charts

Lucky No. 13

Taeyeon’s fans continue to demand answers after leak of her single

Taeyeon's music video to be screened before movies at theaters
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)