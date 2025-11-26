 NCT's Jungwoo to perform new single 'Sugar' at fan meeting
NCT's Jungwoo to perform new single 'Sugar' at fan meeting

Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 13:54
NCT member Jungwoo [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Jungwoo of boy band NCT will perform his new single “Sugar” for the first time during his debut solo fan meeting on Friday.
 
The event, titled “Golden Sugar Time,” will take place at the Ticketlink Live venue in Olympic Park in Songpa District, southern Seoul, according to his agency SM Entertainment.
 

SM Entertainment described “Sugar” as “a pop track built on swing-infused drums, a witty bass line and a smooth, catchy melody, all layered together with a groovy feel.”
 
Jungwoo’s single “Sugar” will be released at 6 p.m. on Friday on major music streaming platforms.
 
Jungwoo debuted as a member of NCT in 2018. The band has released songs such as “Black On Black” (2018), “Resonance” (2020), “Beautiful” (2021) and “Golden Age” (2023). He is also a member of NCT's subunits NCT 127 and NCT DoJaeJung.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Jungwoo NCT Korea

