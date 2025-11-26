Stray Kids to headline 2026 Rock in Rio festival
Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 12:41
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
Stray Kids will headline the Rock in Rio, one of the world’s largest and most influential music festivals, next year, becoming the first K-pop group to do so.
The group has been named as the headliner for the Sept. 11 show at the 2026 edition of Rock in Rio, set to take place from Sept. 4 to 7 and Sept. 11 to 13 in Rio de Janeiro, according to the boy bands' agency JYP Entertainment.
Launched in 1985 in Rio, Rock in Rio has since expanded to cities including Lisbon, Madrid and Las Vegas, and is regarded as a global mega-festival that has hosted some of the most iconic performers in music history, including rock bands Queen, Guns N' Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Muse.
Stray Kids’ selection as both the first-ever K-pop performer and first K-pop headliner underscores the group’s growing global stature.
Stray Kids has headlined major international festivals in recent years, including Lollapalooza Paris in July 2023; I-Days in Milan and BST Hyde Park in London in July 2024; and Lollapalooza Chicago in August the same year — commanding prime slots and serving as standout highlights at each event.
Stray Kids debuted in 2018. The eight-member boy band saw commercial success with songs such as “God’s Menu” (2020), “Thunderous” (2021), “Maniac” (2022) and “Walkin on Water” (2024).
