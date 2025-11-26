Virtual K-pop group Skinz to be Shoplist ambassador
Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 13:49 Updated: 26 Nov. 2025, 13:56
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Virtual K-pop group Skinz will serve as the official ambassador for Shoplist, a Japanese fashion e-commerce platform, the group's agency Bridge Entertainment announced Tuesday.
Shoplist selected the virtual idol group as part of a strategy to attract Gen Z consumers.
“Skinz has already built a strong presence in the Japanese market,” a Shoplist official said. “We expect their resonance with fashion-savvy Gen Z users to offer more diverse and engaging experiences.”
The appointment marks a milestone for Korean virtual idol intellectual property, as Skinz expands its influence beyond entertainment into global fashion e-commerce.
Skinz first performed in April at the “2025 Ingalive uni-con in Tokyo Dome,” where the group met Japanese fans face to face for the first time.
The group plans to release its second digital single, “The Way Back,” on Saturday.
