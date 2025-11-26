 Virtual K-pop group Skinz to be Shoplist ambassador
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Virtual K-pop group Skinz to be Shoplist ambassador

Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 13:49 Updated: 26 Nov. 2025, 13:56
The graphic shows virtual idol group Skinz's collaboration with Japanese fashion platform Shoplist. [A PLAN]

The graphic shows virtual idol group Skinz's collaboration with Japanese fashion platform Shoplist. [A PLAN]

 
Virtual K-pop group Skinz will serve as the official ambassador for Shoplist, a Japanese fashion e-commerce platform, the group's agency Bridge Entertainment announced Tuesday.
 
Shoplist selected the virtual idol group as part of a strategy to attract Gen Z consumers.
 

Related Article

 
“Skinz has already built a strong presence in the Japanese market,” a Shoplist official said. “We expect their resonance with fashion-savvy Gen Z users to offer more diverse and engaging experiences.”
 
The appointment marks a milestone for Korean virtual idol intellectual property, as Skinz expands its influence beyond entertainment into global fashion e-commerce. 
 
Skinz first performed in April at the “2025 Ingalive uni-con in Tokyo Dome,” where the group met Japanese fans face to face for the first time.
 
The group plans to release its second digital single, “The Way Back,” on Saturday. 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Virtual K-pop group ambassador Shoplist

More in K-pop

Celebrities take on basketball for new reality series 'Rising Eagles' — in pictures

Girls' Generation Taeyeon's compilation album to feature new mixes, live studio recordings

NCT's Jungwoo to perform new single 'Sugar' at fan meeting

Virtual K-pop group Skinz to be Shoplist ambassador

Boy band Enhypen's webtoon sequel 'Dark Moon: Two Moons' to release on Friday

Related Stories

Boy band TWS announced as brand ambassador for fashion brand Celine

Music video for MAVE:’s debut song surpasses 10 million views

MAVE: releases physical, 'platform' versions of album for 'What's My Name'

Marty: of of virtual girl group MAVE: named ambassador for Kakao Webtoon Indonesia

Superkind has a member with a difference — but it's virtually undetectable
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)