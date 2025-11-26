R&B artist Giveon to kick off first Asia tour with Korea shows
Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 13:54
-
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
- [email protected]
U.S. R&B singer-songwriter Giveon will hold his first solo concert in Korea in January of next year, staging two solo concerts as the opening dates of his debut Asia tour.
The shows mark Giveon’s first performances in Asia. The singer is known for his deep, resonant baritone and delicate vocal control.
Giveon’s first concerts in Korea will be held on Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. at Myunghwa Live Hall in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul. Tickets will be sold exclusively through NOL Ticket from 8 p.m on Wednesday.
The singer recently wrapped the North American leg of his “Dear Beloved The Tour,” which began in Seattle in October and included a sold-out show at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
Giveon made his debut in 2018 with the single “Garden Kisses,” gaining early attention through self-written tracks such as “Like I Want You” (2020). His career accelerated after his 2020 collaboration with Drake on “Chicago Freestyle,” which peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
In 2021, he topped the Billboard Hot 100 as a featured artist on Justin Bieber’s “Peaches,” earning four nominations at the 64th Grammy Awards, including for Song of the Year and Record of the Year.
His 2020 single “Heartbreak Anniversary” reached No. 5 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and topped Spotify rankings across several Asian countries. The track appeared on his debut EP “Take Time” (2020), which was critically acclaimed, topped the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart and was nominated for Best R&B Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards.
Following his first full-length album “Give or Take” in 2022, Giveon returned this year with his second studio album, “Beloved.” The album debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart, received strong reviews and was nominated for Best R&B Album at the 2026 Grammy Awards.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)