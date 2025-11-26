Entertainment industry comes together to honor late actor Lee
Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 19:09
Mourners continued to visit the funeral home of the late actor Lee Soon-jae on Wednesday, a day after he died at age 91.
Visitors from across the entertainment industry gathered at the Asan Medical Center funeral hall in southern Seoul, to pay their respects.
Lee, who made his debut in 1956, enjoyed a 69-year-long career — which spanned theater, television and film — and was widely celebrated for his dedication to the arts. He began acting in high school, appearing in a school production of Shakespeare's “Hamlet,” then studied philosophy at Seoul National University, where he helped revive its theater club and participated in national theater competitions.
Former Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Yu In-chon, who also worked with Lee as a fellow actor, visited the funeral home Wednesday morning.
“He constantly reminded younger actors that we must approach our craft with discipline and that we must speak our language properly,” Yu said. “It is heartbreaking to think there is no longer an elder who will tell us the hard truths. I always hoped to meet him on stage again or work with him in a drama. It hurts that he is gone.”
Actor Jang Dong-gun, who appeared with Lee in the film “Good Morning President” (2009), said he regretted not being able to see Lee’s final stage performance.
“Lee's last show stopped on the day I planned to go,” Jang said. “I hope he rests peacefully in a good place.”
Actor Park In-hwan also visited the funeral home.
“He lived such a diligent and passionate life as an actor,” Park said.
Visitors throughout the day included actors Kim Young-ok, Choi Min-soo, Bae Jong-ok, Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra.
Singer Bada and television personalities Yoo Jae-suk and Cho Sae-ho also came to pay their respects. Boo-young Group Chairman Lee Joong-keun visited as well.
On Tuesday, actors Park Geun-hyung and Baek Il-seob, who appeared with Lee in the tvN entertainment program “Grandpas Over Flowers” (2013-18) visited the funeral home.
“He once told me that if he acted until 95, I had to do the same,” Baek said. “I can’t believe he left first without a word.”
Actor Son Sook spoke about the many years she spent performing alongside Lee.
“We often played a married couple on stage for nearly a decade,” she said. “Soon-jae, I will see you soon. Let’s do theater again when we meet.”
The funeral service will take place at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Asan Medical Center funeral hall.
Actor Jeong Bo-seok will serve as emcee and read Lee’s career biography. Jung played Lee’s son-in-law in the MBC situation comedy “High Kick Through the Roof” (2009-10).
Actors Ha Ji-won and Kim Young-chul will deliver eulogies. Ha has often said she was a fan of Lee and worked with him in the MBC drama “The King 2 Hearts” (2012).
Kim, who first debuted as a talent at Tongyang Broadcasting Company, starred with Lee in the KBS drama “The Princess’ Man” (2011).
The burial will follow the service at 6:20 a.m. at Eden Paradise in Icheon, Gyeonggi.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HA NAM-HYUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)