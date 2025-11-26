More in Defense

Defense Ministry approves early sponsorship for DX Korea 2026 organizers

Investigation underway into recent crash of U.S. Air Force Reaper drone

Defense chief to visit Sweden, Norway this week to promote defense exchanges

U.S. Reaper drone based in Korea crashes into Yellow Sea, cause yet unknown

Marines honor fallen soldiers with AI-generated videos at 15th anniversary of the Yeonpyeong Island shelling