Defense Ministry approves early sponsorship for DX Korea 2026 organizers
Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 15:56
- PAIK JI-HWAN
The Ministry of National Defense has granted early sponsorship approval to DX Korea 2026, an exhibition focused on advanced defense and military technologies, allowing organizers to begin preparations sooner for the event's September 2026 opening.
Organizers filed the request in September.
DX Korea 2026 will take place at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, Gyeonggi, from Sept. 16 to 19, 2026.
“The ministry’s sponsorship allows DX Korea to focus only on preparing the exhibition,” said Park Han-ki, the co-chair of the organizing committee and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In 2024, organizers received sponsorships shortly before the exhibition opened, leaving their participation uncertain until the last minute.
“We will prepare thoroughly so the event can contribute to Korea's national interest and defense exports,” Park added.
The committee plans to expand the event's scope to include systems for air, sea, space and cyber operations, with themed halls for civil-military technology; reserve forces; maintenance, repair and overhaul; drones and digital training systems.
The committee also plans to invite overseas defense officials, industry representatives and qualified buyers and arrange export finance consultations and matchmaking programs to increase business opportunities for participants.
Organizers are also in talks with Clarion Events, a global event organizer, to expand DX Korea's international presence.
