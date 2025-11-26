 Korea and Thailand discuss defense partnership, coordinated response to online scams
Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 19:12
First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo, right, poses with Eksiri Pintaruchi, Thailand's permanent secretary for foreign affairs, at the start of their strategic dialogue at the foreign ministry in Seoul, on Nov. 26. [YONHAP]

Senior diplomats from Korea and Thailand agreed Wednesday to expand cooperation in defense and the defense industry, pledging to work closely to address transnational crimes, including online scams, the foreign ministry said.
 
First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo met with Eksiri Pintaruchi, permanent secretary for foreign affairs, for a bilateral strategic dialogue where the two ministers shared their commitments to enhancing the partnership, the ministry said in a release.
 

Noting the steady progress in bilateral relations since the launch of the new governments in both countries, the ministers agreed to push for “future-oriented cooperation” that can bring practical benefits to their citizens, such as in AI and digital innovation.
 
“They also agreed to expand partnership in defense and the defense industry and seek ways to work together in addressing transnational crimes, including online scams and narcotics-related offenses, and maintain close communication to strengthen international coordination, including with ASEANAPOL,” the ministry said.
 
ASEANAPOL refers to the regional platform for law enforcement agencies of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) to share intelligence and conduct joint operations.
 
The two sides also agreed on the importance of concluding the ongoing negotiations on the bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), and committed to work together toward this goal.
 
A CEPA is a type of FTA that emphasizes a broader scope of economic cooperation and exchanges in addition to market opening.
 
Park asked for Thailand's support in resolving difficulties faced by Korean companies operating in the Southeast Asian country, such as regulatory restrictions and local hiring requirements.
 
Eksiri, in turn, said her country will consider the issues, saying that Thailand values attracting foreign investment.
 
Wednesday's talks also touched on regional and global issues, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula and cooperation between Korea and Asean.

Yonhap
