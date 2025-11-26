Rain, wind, lighting expected Thursday, followed by freezing cold
Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 17:52
Another round of rain accompanied by gusty winds, thunder and lightning is expected across the country on Thursday, followed by subzero temperatures that may create icy roads and black ice.
Most regions nationwide will see intermittent rain from Thursday morning until the evening, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA). Showers are expected to begin early in the morning in western regions, including Seoul, before spreading to most of the country by late morning. The rain is forecast to taper off gradually from late afternoon.
Rainfall is expected to be light at around 5 to 20 millimeters (0.2 to 0.8 inches). But the rain will be accompanied by strong wind gusts, thunder and lightning, while small hail may fall in some areas. Mountainous regions nationwide, including areas in Gangwon, could see up to 8 centimeters (3.15 inches) of snow accumulation.
A high wind watch was issued Thursday morning for coastal areas along the Yellow Sea, including Incheon. The KMA said that from Thursday morning, powerful winds exceeding 70 kilometers per hour (43.5 miles per hour) may hit the central west coast, the Jeolla coast and Jeju Island, and from the afternoon, the eastern regions of Gangwon and parts of North Gyeongsang.
Temperatures are then expected to drop sharply once the rain clears. On Friday, Seoul is forecast to fall to minus 1 degree Celsius (30.2 degrees Fahrenheit), with wind chill bringing the perceived temperature to minus 4 degrees Celsius. Wind chills in some northern Gyeonggi regions, such as Paju and Gapyeong, could reach minus 9 degrees Celsius.
“Friday morning temperatures will drop by around 5 to 7 degrees Celsius from Thursday in the Seoul metropolitan area and elsewhere,” the KMA said, adding that stronger winds will make conditions feel even colder. “We advise the public to take precautions against possible health risks caused by the sudden temperature change.”
As temperatures in central regions fall below freezing, rain from the previous day may solidify into icy patches and black ice. A KMA official warned that “many areas could see icy roads or black ice between early morning and sunrise Friday,” advising drivers to keep a safe distance and reduce speed.
Temperatures are expected to ease gradually over the weekend, with morning lows in Seoul returning above freezing. But the first week of December is expected to bring severe winter cold, with lows dropping to around minus 8 degrees Celsius.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHON KWON-PIL [[email protected]]
