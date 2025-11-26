 Kim Jong-un's daughter appeared on North's state TV 600 days in past 3 years, analysis finds
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Kim Jong-un's daughter appeared on North's state TV 600 days in past 3 years, analysis finds

Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 09:28
Kim Ju-ae, left, and her father, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, attend a road completion ceremony on May 15. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

Kim Ju-ae, left, and her father, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, attend a road completion ceremony on May 15. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s daughter, Kim Ju-ae, who is widely speculated to be his heir, has appeared on state television on a whopping 600 days over the past three years, according to new analysis.
 
On Monday, Japan’s Nikkei newspaper reported that an AI-powered facial recognition analysis conducted by Korea Risk Group examined 14,115 hours of Korean Central Television (KCTV) footage, finding that Kim Ju-ae had appeared on screen on over 600 days since her first appearance to the public in November 2022.
 

Related Article

 
The analysis also found that in 2025 alone, she was featured on KCTV on more than 24 days each month. Most of the appearances were in propaganda videos that combined music and imagery, often showing her alongside captions praising her father as “Our Great Leader.”
 
"The way these videos have been edited suggests a deliberate intention to hint at her status as heir," said Tomohiko Kawaguchi, a professor at Nihon University. "By synchronizing lyrics and imagery, they are engraving her presence into the public consciousness."
 
As of late October, Kim Ju-ae was reported to have attended 41 public events, including 25 military-related occasions. Her appearances span various sectors, including a resort completion ceremony, a poultry farm inspection and a housing inauguration.
 
Apart from her father, the individuals most frequently seen near Kim Ju-ae include her mother Ri Sol-ju; her aunt Kim Yo-jong; Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui; and close aide Hyon Song-wol.  
 
Analysts noted that Choe’s frequent presence at unrelated events — such as military factory visits, housing completions and naval vessel launches — suggests she may be serving as a mentor to Kim Ju-ae in the realm of diplomacy.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags north korea kim ju-ae kim jong-un nikkei

More in North Korea

Kim Jong-un's daughter appeared on North's state TV 600 days in past 3 years, analysis finds

Former UN chief Ban lauds Seoul's co-sponsorship of North Korean human rights resolution

Lee says 'no reason to stop' repatriation of pro-North Korean 'prisoners' in South

Lee rejects 'absorption-based unification,' blames past 'irresponsible talk' for aggravating tensions with North

North Korea enacts urban development law to provide better living conditions

Related Stories

Speculation grows around Kim Ju-ae's role in North Korean succession

[WHY] Is Kim Ju-ae North Korea's heir apparent?

Kim Ju-ae's appearance in Beijing suggests North Korean ruler's daughter in succession mix

Succession in sight? Kim's daughter Ju-ae in spotlight as North's leader visits China.

North Korean first lady's absence from public eye not unusual: NIS report
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)