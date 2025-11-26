Kim Jong-un's daughter appeared on North's state TV 600 days in past 3 years, analysis finds
Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 09:28
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s daughter, Kim Ju-ae, who is widely speculated to be his heir, has appeared on state television on a whopping 600 days over the past three years, according to new analysis.
On Monday, Japan’s Nikkei newspaper reported that an AI-powered facial recognition analysis conducted by Korea Risk Group examined 14,115 hours of Korean Central Television (KCTV) footage, finding that Kim Ju-ae had appeared on screen on over 600 days since her first appearance to the public in November 2022.
The analysis also found that in 2025 alone, she was featured on KCTV on more than 24 days each month. Most of the appearances were in propaganda videos that combined music and imagery, often showing her alongside captions praising her father as “Our Great Leader.”
"The way these videos have been edited suggests a deliberate intention to hint at her status as heir," said Tomohiko Kawaguchi, a professor at Nihon University. "By synchronizing lyrics and imagery, they are engraving her presence into the public consciousness."
As of late October, Kim Ju-ae was reported to have attended 41 public events, including 25 military-related occasions. Her appearances span various sectors, including a resort completion ceremony, a poultry farm inspection and a housing inauguration.
Apart from her father, the individuals most frequently seen near Kim Ju-ae include her mother Ri Sol-ju; her aunt Kim Yo-jong; Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui; and close aide Hyon Song-wol.
Analysts noted that Choe’s frequent presence at unrelated events — such as military factory visits, housing completions and naval vessel launches — suggests she may be serving as a mentor to Kim Ju-ae in the realm of diplomacy.
