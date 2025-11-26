 North Korea says cruise ship to launch on Taedong River
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea says cruise ship to launch on Taedong River

Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 17:02
This photo, released by the Korean Central News Agency on Nov. 20 shows a training center and lodging area equipped with swimming pools and an indoor sports facility, newly erected along the Taedong River that runs through Pyongyang. [YONHAP]

This photo, released by the Korean Central News Agency on Nov. 20 shows a training center and lodging area equipped with swimming pools and an indoor sports facility, newly erected along the Taedong River that runs through Pyongyang. [YONHAP]

 
North Korea will launch a luxury cruise ship in the downstream part of the Taedong River that flows to the western port city of Nampho, state media reported Wednesday, in an apparent bid to bolster tourism.
 
The Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper, said a "modern, luxurious 500-ton cruise ship" is currently in the final stage of construction, drawing public attention.
 

Related Article

 
If the construction is completed, the three-story cruise ship is expected to travel downstream along the Taedong River to the Yellow Sea Barrage near Nampho, the paper said. The Taedong River is the North's key river that also runs through Pyongyang.
 
The move comes as the North has been seeking to promote Nampho and areas along the Taedong River as tourist destinations.
 
Pyongyang has recently opened a beach resort in the Kalma tourist zone in the eastern coastal city of Wonsan.

Yonhap
tags North Korea cruise ship Taedong River

More in North Korea

North Korea says cruise ship to launch on Taedong River

North may possess more than 400 nuclear weapons by 2040: Analyst

Kim Jong-un's daughter appeared on North's state TV 600 days in past 3 years, analysis finds

Former UN chief Ban lauds Seoul's co-sponsorship of North Korean human rights resolution

Lee says 'no reason to stop' repatriation of pro-North Korean 'prisoners' in South

Related Stories

International cruise ship operations resume after pandemic hiatus

Shameful ignorance

North fires another set of cruise missiles

North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles

North fires two more missiles, JCS reacts a day later
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)