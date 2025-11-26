North Korea says cruise ship to launch on Taedong River

North Korea will launch a luxury cruise ship in the downstream part of the Taedong River that flows to the western port city of Nampho, state media reported Wednesday, in an apparent bid to bolster tourism.The Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper, said a "modern, luxurious 500-ton cruise ship" is currently in the final stage of construction, drawing public attention.If the construction is completed, the three-story cruise ship is expected to travel downstream along the Taedong River to the Yellow Sea Barrage near Nampho, the paper said. The Taedong River is the North's key river that also runs through Pyongyang.The move comes as the North has been seeking to promote Nampho and areas along the Taedong River as tourist destinations.Pyongyang has recently opened a beach resort in the Kalma tourist zone in the eastern coastal city of Wonsan.Yonhap