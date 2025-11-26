 DP submits special bill to manage strategic investments with U.S.
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

DP submits special bill to manage strategic investments with U.S.

Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 13:12
Democratic Party floor leader Kim Byung-kee, right, speaks during a Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 26. [YONHAP]

Democratic Party floor leader Kim Byung-kee, right, speaks during a Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 26. [YONHAP]

 
The Democratic Party (DP) on Wednesday submitted a special bill to manage strategic investments with the United States, following up on the recent Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations.
 
Huh Young, the DP’s senior deputy floor leader for policy, submitted the bill — officially titled the “Special Act on Strategic Investment Management between Korea and the United States” in Korean — on behalf of floor leader Kim Byung-kee.
 

Related Article

The proposed legislation outlines a framework for promoting strategic investment, including the establishment of a Korea-U.S. strategic investment fund and the temporary creation of a Korea-U.S. strategic investment corporation.
 
With the bill’s submission, the conditions were met for the retroactive application of the tariff cut on automobiles and auto parts — from 25 percent to 15 percent — as of Nov. 1. The Korean government had previously agreed with the United States that submitting legislation to establish a fund for carrying out the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on tariff concessions and investment would allow the tariff reduction to be backdated to the first of that month.
 
“This bill goes beyond fulfilling the bilateral MOU — it’s a special act in the interest of the nation,” Kim said. “The National Assembly will actively support efforts to turn the diplomatic success of the tariff agreement into real economic gains.”
 
“We hope to work closely with the opposition to thoroughly review the bill and pass a high-quality law on U.S. investment,” Huh added, noting that no deadline had been set for passage to allow for careful deliberation.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags democratic party korea united states

More in Politics

DP submits special bill to manage strategic investments with U.S.

DP's planned treasury stock cancelation mandate sparks corporate alarm

Prime minister calls for judiciary to speed up martial law trials, refers to Dec. 3 as 'insurrection'

A year after martial law, the PPP's approval rating has still not improved

Lee rejects 'absorption-based unification,' blames past 'irresponsible talk' for aggravating tensions with North

Related Stories

DP lawmakers vow to stop expanded rice, beef imports 'by any means necessary' at U.S. embassy protest

UFP outstrips DP in poll for first time in 4 years

Rival parties leverage foreign remarks, narratives in Yoon impeachment battle

Rubio congratulates Lee, affirms 'ironclad' alliance, stresses need to deepen 3-way cooperation with Japan

Assembly starts session as opposition ends boycott

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)