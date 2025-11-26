DP submits special bill to manage strategic investments with U.S.
Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 13:12
The Democratic Party (DP) on Wednesday submitted a special bill to manage strategic investments with the United States, following up on the recent Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations.
Huh Young, the DP’s senior deputy floor leader for policy, submitted the bill — officially titled the “Special Act on Strategic Investment Management between Korea and the United States” in Korean — on behalf of floor leader Kim Byung-kee.
The proposed legislation outlines a framework for promoting strategic investment, including the establishment of a Korea-U.S. strategic investment fund and the temporary creation of a Korea-U.S. strategic investment corporation.
With the bill’s submission, the conditions were met for the retroactive application of the tariff cut on automobiles and auto parts — from 25 percent to 15 percent — as of Nov. 1. The Korean government had previously agreed with the United States that submitting legislation to establish a fund for carrying out the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on tariff concessions and investment would allow the tariff reduction to be backdated to the first of that month.
“This bill goes beyond fulfilling the bilateral MOU — it’s a special act in the interest of the nation,” Kim said. “The National Assembly will actively support efforts to turn the diplomatic success of the tariff agreement into real economic gains.”
“We hope to work closely with the opposition to thoroughly review the bill and pass a high-quality law on U.S. investment,” Huh added, noting that no deadline had been set for passage to allow for careful deliberation.
