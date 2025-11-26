Driver in fatal Daejeon crash tells police he lost consciousness

Police arrest gang member linked to Korean man's death in Vietnam

13 arrested for allegedly stealing over 12 billion won as part of Korea's largest 'smishing' ring

'Frog Boys' case shows how staffing shortfalls hinder cold cases despite forensic advances

Gov't plans to establish test cities, revise laws and more to bolster self-driving vehicle industry

Related Stories

[The Fountain] Saying farewell by text message (KOR)

[The Fountain] Saying farewell by text message

Woman acquitted in phishing scam over intellectual disability

Scammer who defrauded 2.4 billion won from victims given reduced sentence on appeal

Silent if not deadly: Quake emergency alerts to be limited to areas hit hardest