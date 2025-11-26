 Driver in fatal Daejeon crash tells police he lost consciousness
Driver in fatal Daejeon crash tells police he lost consciousness

Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 15:47
The driver involved in a chain-reaction crash in Daejeon that killed a motorcycle delivery worker and injured more than a dozen people told police he lost consciousness moments before the collision.
 
Daejeon Yuseong Police said on Tuesday that the driver claimed he “briefly passed out due to an underlying medical condition.” A passenger in the car also told investigators that the driver appeared to lose consciousness just before the crash.
 

According to Yonhap News Agency, the driver has epilepsy and had been taking medication for the condition. A blood test reportedly detected a positive reaction to a related drug.
 
The crash occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Nov. 8 in Doryong-dong, Yuseong District, when the driver’s Tesla struck a motorcycle and eight other vehicles. The motorcycle driver was killed, and 15 people were injured.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
