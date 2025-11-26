First nighttime Nuri rocket launch creates excitement throughout Jeolla as local businesses benefit
Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 21:27 Updated: 26 Nov. 2025, 21:48
GOHEUNG, South Jeolla — As the launch time for the fourth flight of Korea’s homegrown Nuri space rocket approaches, excitement is building across Goheung and nearby Yeosu in South Jeolla, including around the Naro Space Center, from where the rocket will lift off.
The Nuri rocket is scheduled to launch at approximately 12:55 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Korea Aerospace Administration and Goheung County on Wednesday. Its mission is to place the next-generation midsize satellite No. 3 and 12 CubeSats into orbit at an altitude of 600 kilometers (373 miles).
News of the scheduled launch has drawn large crowds to scenic viewpoints such as the Goheung Space Launch Observatory and Namyeol Sunrise Beach. Visitors are also flocking to nearby islands like Geumodo and Sado near the coast of Yeosu, as well as Bonghwa Mountain in Boseong.
The surge of interest has led to fully booked accommodations. Three hotels near the observatory sold out early this month, and nearly all pensions across Goheung have also been reserved.
“We’ve struggled with low visitor numbers, but the launch has brought guests back,” said a pension owner surnamed Choi. “It was the same last year during the third launch in May — everything was booked around that time.”
Local restaurants and cafes are also seeing a boost. A local resident surnamed Yang, who owns a barbecue restaurant in Goheung-eup, said, “Tourists started arriving yesterday, and business has been unusually brisk. We’re expecting even more reservations today and tomorrow.”
The Space Launch Observatory, the most popular viewing point during launches, began seeing a steady influx of visitors from Wednesday afternoon.
Located in Yeongnam-myeon, Goheung County, the observatory is about 17 kilometers (10.6 miles) from the launch site. Standing seven stories high at 52 meters (171 feet), the tower offers a direct line of sight to Korea’s first nighttime rocket launch.
To ensure safety, the county will allow only 200 people access to the observatory on launch day. Thousands more are expected to gather around the observatory’s parking area and Namyeol Beach.
“Tourists started coming in yesterday asking where the rocket will launch from,” said Jung Kyung-chan, who runs a cafe at the observatory. “Since lunchtime today, people and vehicles have been pouring in to secure a good viewing spot for the early-morning launch.”
Nearby islands such as Nangdo, Baekya-do and Geumodo in Yeosu are also enjoying a tourism boost, as they offer clear views of the launch.
“Guests who couldn’t book in Goheung are filling up our rooms,” said another guesthouse operator surnamed Choi. “With business slow in the offseason, the Nuri launch feels like a blessing.”
For safety, the sea area around the launchpad and flight path will be closed to vessels from two hours before liftoff until 10 minutes afterward. The control zone spans a 3-kilometer radius around the launch site and a 24-kilometer wide, 78-kilometer long path in the rocket’s flight direction.
BY CHOI KYEONG-HO,HWANG HEE-GYU
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
