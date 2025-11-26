Marathoner says coach offered no apology for ‘forceful’ finish-line grab; coach denies wrongdoing
Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 10:50 Updated: 26 Nov. 2025, 13:17
Marathon runner Lee Su-min said Tuesday that her coach did not acknowledge or apologize for the "forceful" physical contact he made with her after she won the domestic women’s title at the Incheon International Marathon, a moment that sparked public criticism after it aired live.
Lee wrote on Instagram on Tuesday that she approached coach Kim Wan-gi after the incident on Sunday to tell him that his grip was painful and "inappropriate."
"I also told him that I was sorry if my instinctive reaction of pushing his hand away upset him," she said. "But he did not offer any specific apology or acknowledgment at all."
"The coach responded by changing the subject, did not apologize for the behavior at issue and afterward did not contact me in any personal or official way," she added.
Lee, an athlete for the Samcheok City Hall track and field team, won the domestic women’s division on Sunday, finishing the 42.195-kilometer (26.22-mile) course in 2 hours, 35 minutes, 41 seconds.
Moments after crossing the line, Kim stepped in front of her holding a towel and grabbed her upper body. Lee pushed his arm away, and the scene drew immediate reaction online after being shown live.
Social media users questioned the coach’s actions, posting comments such as “She looks like she’s dealing with someone she’s sick and tired of,” “He’s not just putting a towel on her, what is he even doing?” “What happened before for her to react like that,” and “Shouldn’t she report this as sexual harassment? The video is clear evidence.”
Lee said she has not called the incident sexual harassment.
“I have never labeled or claimed this situation as ‘sexual harassment,’” she said, adding that “the issue isn’t about sexual intent but about the extreme pain I felt from unexpected and forceful physical contact right after finishing the race.”
She said she was out of breath and disoriented when she felt a "sudden, strong pull" on her body, causing pain in her chest and upper abdomen and making her feel restrained to the point she could not easily pull away.
She said she did not immediately realize the person who grabbed her was Kim. "I couldn’t even grasp the situation at the time, and only after I walked forward did I realize it was the coach who did it. The pain and the behavior were shocking and hard to accept.
“I was deeply shocked again when, even before the official investigation began, the coach stated that he had done nothing wrong," she added.
"It was extremely difficult and confusing to see someone who should protect the athlete and address the situation release an explanation without any investigation first," Lee said.
She added that "even after the controversy grew, the coach never approached me, tried to resolve the situation or attempted any conversation."
Lee said she has been receiving two weeks of medical treatment for pain and stress, writing, "I explained everything exactly as it happened during the city’s investigation, and I am currently recovering with a two-week medical opinion due to pain and psychological stress."
"Before and after the incident, certain communication and instructions created pressure on athletes, and there were moments when I felt stressed regarding performance or contracts," she added.
"I do not want to exaggerate or distort anything, and I hope the unconfirmed criticism and speculation stop," Lee wrote.
“It is painful to be in a position where I have to write something like this, and it took great courage to sort everything out, but I believed I needed to clearly set out the facts so that something like this never happens again.”
Kim has denied accusations that he made inappropriate physical contact with Lee. He told media outlet News1 on Monday that viewers might see the interaction and suspect misconduct, but said such cases are common in athletics.
“From a viewer’s perspective, seeing me grab her and her push me away may look like harassment, but this kind of situation is common in track and field,” he said.
"Female marathoners often collapse immediately after crossing the finish line, so if we don’t catch them, they can get hurt," Kim added.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
