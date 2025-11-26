Nuri's first nighttime launch set for 12:55 a.m. Thursday
Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 20:20
- LIM JEONG-WON
Korea's homegrown Nuri rocket will blast off at 12:55 a.m. on Thursday from Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla, the Korea AeroSpace Administration announced late Wednesday.
This will be the Nari's first nighttime launch, according to the administration.
The final launch time was determined after a comprehensive review of weather conditions and technical readiness by the administration's launch management committee.
The 200-ton Nuri launch will mark the homegrown rocket's fourth, with Hanwha Aerospace having overseen the entire assembly process.
The Nuri rocket's first launch in October 2021 failed to place a 1.5-ton dummy satellite into orbit. The second and third attempts took place in June 2022 and May 2023, respectively.
In the latest launch, Nuri will aim to reach an altitude of 600 kilometers (373 miles), compared to the 550 kilometers achieved during the third round.
