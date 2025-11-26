 Nuri's first nighttime launch set for 12:55 a.m. Thursday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Nuri's first nighttime launch set for 12:55 a.m. Thursday

Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 20:20
Korea's homegrown space rocket Nuri is seen being transported to its launch pad inside the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla on Nov. 25. [KOREA AEROSPACE RESEARCH INSTITUTE]

Korea's homegrown space rocket Nuri is seen being transported to its launch pad inside the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla on Nov. 25. [KOREA AEROSPACE RESEARCH INSTITUTE]

 
Korea's homegrown Nuri rocket will blast off at 12:55 a.m. on Thursday from Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla, the Korea AeroSpace Administration announced late Wednesday.
 
This will be the Nari's first nighttime launch, according to the administration.
 

Related Article

 
The final launch time was determined after a comprehensive review of weather conditions and technical readiness by the administration's launch management committee.
 
The 200-ton Nuri launch will mark the homegrown rocket's fourth, with Hanwha Aerospace having overseen the entire assembly process.
 
The Nuri rocket's first launch in October 2021 failed to place a 1.5-ton dummy satellite into orbit. The second and third attempts took place in June 2022 and May 2023, respectively.
 
In the latest launch, Nuri will aim to reach an altitude of 600 kilometers (373 miles), compared to the 550 kilometers achieved during the third round.
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Nuri rocket launch KARI Goheung

More in Social Affairs

Broadcasters airing tribute programs to commemorate late actor Lee Soon-jae's storied career

Chonnam grad-student death investigation finds professors abused their power, treated student like personal servant

First nighttime Nuri rocket launch creates excitement throughout Jeolla as local businesses benefit

Nuri's first nighttime launch set for 12:55 a.m. Thursday

Transport Ministry investigates Eastar after plane lands with partially opened cargo door

Related Stories

Nuri set to shoot for the stars again on May 24

Nuri's launch was a bad dream dispelled for this rocket scientist

KSLV-II delayed second time due to sensor glitch

Nuri to launch Tuesday, weather permitting, after glitch fixed

Korea's Nuri rocket enters final check stage ahead of early Thursday launch
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)