 Police arrest gang member linked to Korean man's death in Vietnam
Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 16:42 Updated: 26 Nov. 2025, 17:01
Vietnamese authorities find a dead Korean man inside a large blue bag in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, shown here, according to Thanh Nien, a Vietnamese daily newspaper, on Nov. 23. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

One of the suspects arrested in connection with the death of a Korean man found in a bag in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Sunday is a gang member from Daegu, Vietnamese police said Wednesday.
  
Police in Vietnam discovered the victim around 4 p.m. Sunday near an apartment complex in a residential area of the city. The body was found inside a large travel bag. Vietnamese authorities launched an investigation and arrested two Korean men who were seen fleeing the scene.
 

Investigators identified one of the suspects as a member of an organized crime ring active in Daegu. He had previously been under police surveillance in Korea for violating the Act on the Punishment of Violences. The second suspect is not officially registered as a gang member but is believed to be affiliated with the same group.
  
The victim was reportedly wanted by Korean police for his involvement in voice phishing scams, including operations based in Cambodia. Vietnamese police believe the killing may have been motivated by a financial dispute, possibly involving cyber gambling proceeds.
  
Authorities are also working to determine the cause and time of death, as the body showed signs of decomposition.
  
Because the crime occurred in Vietnam, the suspects will be prosecuted under Vietnamese law. Any decisions on deportation or extradition will follow Vietnamese judicial proceedings. 
  
“They will face trial and sentencing in Vietnam under its territorial jurisdiction,” the official said. “Whether they are deported or extradited will be considered afterward.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY NA UN-CHAE [[email protected]]
