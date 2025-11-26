Special counsel asks for 15 years for former Prime Minister Han over insurrection allegations
Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 15:15 Updated: 26 Nov. 2025, 15:26
The special counsel team investigating the Dec. 3 martial law declaration has requested a 15-year prison sentence for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who has been charged with multiple offenses in connection to Dec. 3.
During a sentencing hearing at the Seoul Central District Court, the special counsel on Wednesday called for a 15-year prison term for Han. The charges include aiding the leader of an insurrection, engaging in activities tied to insurrection and perjury.
“As prime minister, the defendant was the president’s top adviser, the second-highest-ranking official in the executive branch, and vice chair of the Cabinet,” the special counsel said.
“He had a constitutional duty to check and restrain any wrongful exercise of presidential power. Nevertheless, on Dec. 3, 2024, the defendant abandoned his duty to serve the public and assisted former President Yoon Suk Yeol in the unconstitutional and unlawful proclamation of martial law.
“This case involves an unprecedented insurrection committed by a sitting president, and the prime minister — who is constitutionally obligated to guide proper policy decisions — actively joined in. The defendant bears grave responsibility for undermining constitutional order and the rule of law, and a severe sentence is necessary to ensure such actions are never repeated.”
