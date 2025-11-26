 Two high school students to be questioned over allegedly defacing bus route map in Jeonju
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Two high school students to be questioned over allegedly defacing bus route map in Jeonju

Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 15:08
Bus route maps are shown vandalized with black markers at a bus stop in Deokjin District in Jeonju, North Jeolla. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Bus route maps are shown vandalized with black markers at a bus stop in Deokjin District in Jeonju, North Jeolla. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Two high school students are set to be questioned by police after allegedly defacing a bus route map with a black marker at a bus stop in Jeonju, North Jeolla.
 
According to Jeonju Deokjin Police Precinct on Wednesday, the teenagers are being investigated for property damage.
 

Related Article

 
The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Saturday, when the two allegedly scribbled across the station names of multiple route maps at a bus stop in Deokjin District in Jeonju.
 
Police reviewed nearby closed-circuit television footage to confirm the act and identified the students. Authorities then notified the teens to appear for questioning.
 
Police said they will determine the severity of the case after the investigation and consider whether a warning and release would be appropriate.  
 
“We plan to issue a strong warning that repeat offenses could lead to legal consequences,” a police official said.
 
The Jeonju city government has since replaced the damaged bus route map.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
tags police vandalism student bus

More in Social Affairs

Driver in fatal Daejeon crash tells police he lost consciousness

Two indicted for kidnapping and attempted murder in Incheon

Special counsel asks for 15 years for former Prime Minister Han over insurrection allegations

Two high school students to be questioned over allegedly defacing bus route map in Jeonju

National Assembly speaker to lead 'dark tour' commemorating lifting of martial law

Related Stories

Incheon bus driver charged for illegally filming female passengers

One dead, at least 11 injured in bus accident at Suwon Station

Seoul to begin self-driving nighttime buses

Seoul buses resume service following wage agreement

Long live the buses
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)