Two high school students to be questioned over allegedly defacing bus route map in Jeonju
Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 15:08
Two high school students are set to be questioned by police after allegedly defacing a bus route map with a black marker at a bus stop in Jeonju, North Jeolla.
According to Jeonju Deokjin Police Precinct on Wednesday, the teenagers are being investigated for property damage.
The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Saturday, when the two allegedly scribbled across the station names of multiple route maps at a bus stop in Deokjin District in Jeonju.
Police reviewed nearby closed-circuit television footage to confirm the act and identified the students. Authorities then notified the teens to appear for questioning.
Police said they will determine the severity of the case after the investigation and consider whether a warning and release would be appropriate.
“We plan to issue a strong warning that repeat offenses could lead to legal consequences,” a police official said.
The Jeonju city government has since replaced the damaged bus route map.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
