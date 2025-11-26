Worker dies after collapsing during night shift at Coupang logistics center, police investigating cause
Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 14:25
Another worker died after collapsing during a night shift at a Coupang logistics center on Wednesday, prompting a police investigation.
According to Gwangju Police Station in Gyeonggi, a man in his 50s suddenly collapsed around 2:04 a.m. Wednesday while working at the Coupang Gwangju 5 Logistics Center in Munhyeong-dong, Gwangju, Gyeonggi. He was transported to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead.
The man's tasks involved collecting and transporting items using a cart. He had been scheduled to work the night shift from 6 p.m. the previous evening until 4 a.m. Wednesday. Based on his recent health check and statements from family members, police suspect he may have had a preexisting medical condition and have requested an autopsy from the National Forensic Service to determine the exact cause of death.
According to Coupang Fulfillment Services, the man joined the company in March as a contract worker. Over the past three months, he reportedly worked an average of 4.8 days and 41 hours per week.
This is not the first time a worker has died during a night shift at a Coupang logistics center. Last Friday, a man in his 30s, who was handling packaging work at the Dongtan 1 Center in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, collapsed in the cafeteria late at night and died. The National Forensic Service’s preliminary opinion suggests a high likelihood of death due to an underlying illness.
Earlier, on Aug. 20, a man in his 50s died while working in a frozen goods section at the Yongin center in Gyeonggi.
The recent string of deaths has raised concerns among labor groups about possible deaths from overwork.
“We extend our deepest sympathies and will do our utmost to support the bereaved family,” a Coupang Fulfillment Services spokesperson said. “The cause of death will be determined through the ongoing autopsy and investigation, so we ask the public to refrain from unfounded speculation.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
