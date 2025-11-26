 Walking on a prison wall…
Walking on a prison wall…

Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 20:30
 
Prosecutors sought a 15-year prison term for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on charges of aiding insurrection linked to the Dec. 3 martial law incident. They argued that Han knew of the plan in advance, supported it during key moments and ignored the National Assembly’s request to convene a Cabinet meeting to lift martial law. Han denied the accusations, saying he never agreed with the decision and tried to stop it. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 21, when the court will rule for the first time on whether the Dec. 3 events constitute insurrection. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
 
