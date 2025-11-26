Wednesday's fortune: Mindful choices shape the day
Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Worrying won’t solve anything — release it
🔹 Keep things simple rather than overthinking
🔹 Don’t expect too much from others
🔹 Avoid placing trust too easily
🔹 Choose detours over direct confrontation
🔹 Don’t become a prisoner of your emotions
🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 East
🔹 Enjoy solitude instead of resisting it
🔹 Avoid unnecessary social encounters
🔹 Do what you genuinely enjoy
🔹 Read people carefully and manage dynamics well
🔹 Predict outcomes with clarity
🔹 Think realistically, not optimistically by default
🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 West
🔹 Appreciate what you have
🔹 Give quietly without seeking recognition
🔹 Avoid comparing yourself to others
🔹 Treat everyone equally and fairly
🔹 Draw clear lines in relationships
🔹 Life continues to be a competitive game
🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 East
🔹 Wisdom deepens with age
🔹 Your experience shines today
🔹 More support brings better results
🔹 Lead and achieve your goals
🔹 Growth comes through collaboration
🔹 Social connections expand and strengthen
🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 North
🔹 Spend willingly on self-care
🔹 Stay youthful and adaptable
🔹 Every outcome has its cause — recognize it
🔹 Unexpected expenses may arise
🔹 Don’t let trivial matters affect you
🔹 Flexibility in attitude brings harmony
🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 A lucky day unfolds
🔹 News you’ve been waiting for may arrive
🔹 Plans move forward smoothly
🔹 Hearts align and understanding deepens
🔹 Teamwork leads to success
🔹 Friendship and camaraderie brighten your day
🐴 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 The more family around you, the better
🔹 Two or three minds work better than one
🔹 Mutual interests align with others
🔹 Momentum builds in ongoing work
🔹 Gatherings, dinners, or meetups may arise
🔹 Capture memorable moments
🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Rainbow | 🧭 North
🔹 Eat well and look after your health
🔹 Beware of people who approach too warmly
🔹 Seeing and hearing may give different answers
🔹 Plans may shift between blueprint and execution
🔹 What you see isn’t always everything
🔹 Sweet snacks may harm your teeth
🐵 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 East
🔹 Gains may outweigh losses
🔹 Forget age — feel youthful today
🔹 Do what inspires you
🔹 You may have a heavy workload
🔹 Passion drives strong progress
🔹 Don’t delay today’s tasks
🐔 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 A pleasant expense may occur
🔹 Something trivial may unexpectedly delight you
🔹 Extra income or side opportunities may appear
🔹 Effort always bears fruit
🔹 Knock, and doors will open
🔹 A great day for shopping
🐶 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South
🔹 Human relationships thrive on affection
🔹 Live with gratitude and hope
🔹 Your spouse remains your greatest ally
🔹 Respect brings peace at home
🔹 Caring gestures deepen love
🔹 “Is it love or friendship?” — feelings blur sweetly
🐷 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 East
🔹 Put yourself first today
🔹 People matter more than possessions
🔹 Sensible spending keeps life running smoothly
🔹 Give and take with clarity
🔹 Look at the big picture
🔹 Learn before you seek gain
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
