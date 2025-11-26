Wiz sign ex-MLB pitcher Caleb Boushley

The KT Wiz announced their signing of former major league pitcher Caleb Boushley on Wednesday.The Wiz said the 32-year-old right-hander agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $1 million. He will make $900,000 in guaranteed money, including a signing bonus, and can earn another $100,000 in incentives.Drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2017, Boushley made his major league debut in 2023 with the Milwaukee Brewers.After appearing in two games for the Minnesota Twins in 2024, Boushley pitched in a career-high 25 games for the Texas Rangers in 2025. He didn't have a win-loss record and had a 6.02 ERA over 43 1/3 innings in the majors.Boushley was selected off waivers by the Tampa Bay Rays in September but didn't pitch in a big league game for them, instead logging three games for their Triple-A team, the Durham Bulls.In 11 Triple-A outings this year, including five starts, Boushley went 2-1 with two holds and a 2.14 ERA. He recorded 24 strikeouts against 13 walks in 33 2/3 innings.Per Baseball Savant, Boushley threw a six-pitch mix in the majors in 2025: a sinker, four-seam fastball, cutter, changeup, slider and curveball.Boushley joins another ex-big leaguer, Matt Sauer, in the new-look Wiz rotation. They finished the 2025 season with Enmanuel De Jesus and Patrick Murphy as their two foreign starters.Earlier this month, the Wiz acquired Japanese pitcher Koki Sugimoto to fill their Asian quota for the new season.The Wiz have also been the busiest team in the domestic market, having already acquired a maximum three free agents, including the 2025 Korean Series MVP Kim Hyun-soo.Yonhap