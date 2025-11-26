'A family honor': Moon brothers become first set of siblings to secure KBL draft top spot
For most of their lives, Moon Yu-hyeon trailed one step behind his older brother, but that gap has now closed. His No. 1 selection this month set him on the same path that Moon Jeong-hyeon began a year earlier, giving Korean basketball its first set of siblings to climb to the draft's top spot.
When the two met with the JoongAng Ilbo at Anyang Gymnasium in Gyeonggi earlier this month, they started the interview with the same words: “This is a family honor.”
Yu-hyeon, 21, joined the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters on Nov. 14 when the club made him the top pick in the KBL draft. Jeong-hyeon, 24, heard his name called in the same slot in 2023 when Suwon KT Sonicboom selected him. Together, they now hold a distinction even the league’s famous brother duo, Heo Ung and Heo Hoon, never reached.
Yu-hyeon said he made himself a promise two years ago.
“When I watched my brother join the league as the No. 1 pick, I told myself I would become a younger brother he wouldn’t be embarrassed by. That dream has now become a reality. I’ll prove [the Red Boosters] made the right choice,” he said.
Jeong-hyeon smiled as he remembered how tense he was during his own rookie year.
“I was way too nervous back then. I want him to enjoy all the attention.”
The brothers' shared basketball lineage was shaped at Korea University. Yu-hyeon led the university to back-to-back U-League titles, claimed MVP honors this season and earned two national team call-ups. Jeong-hyeon was the U-League MVP in 2022 and also plays for the national team.
While their faces look nearly identical, the same cannot be said for their builds. Jeong-hyeon stands at 194 centimeters (6.4 feet), giving him a 14-centimeter edge over his younger brother's 180.
Yu-hyeon joked about their height difference. “When we were kids, he swallowed meat without chewing ["swallowed without chewing" being a Korean metaphor for eating quickly], so I barely got any; I used to hide pieces under my rice. I even took height supplements. Sometimes I wish I were just five centimeters taller.”
Jeong-hyeon fired back, “You didn’t get taller, but you became a great guard. You should thank me.”
The way they play the game also diverges. Korea University coach Joo Hee-jung described Jeong-hyeon as a positionless forward with unusual strength — a gift from their father, a former ssireum (traditional Korean wrestling) wrestler. Yu-hyeon, he said, carries the competitive edge of Yang Dong-geun, a retired four-time MVP, and defends with grit.
“Both brothers are tough,” Joo said. “Jeong-hyeon uses his jumping and strength on rebounds, while Yu-hyeon reads the landing point.”
Even though they attended the same schools throughout their lives, their three-year age gap meant they shared the court for only one season in 2023. But Yu-hyeon still struggles sometimes with living under his older brother's shadow.
He recalled his U18 national team experience, during which he spent most games on the bench and often heard, “The older brother is good, but the younger one isn’t.” That pushed him to train harder than ever.
Last week, he watched the Red Boosters face Sonicboom from the sidelines. League rules prevent rookies from debuting until their team reaches its 17th game.
Jeong-hyeon made sure that his brother noticed him anyway. “After I scored, I winked at him.”
Their first professional showdown will take place on Dec. 4.
Jeong-hyeon wants Yu-hyeon to feel the difference in difficulty immediately. “Playing with pros is like being on a battlefield without a gun.”
“After I block his shot, I’ll celebrate our height difference,” he jokingly added.
Yu-hyeon retorted, “I’ll rub my stomach to emphasize how much weight he’s gained.”
Jeong-hyeon shed his playfulness when asked about joining the list of storied KBL sibling duos.
“Compared to [Heo] Ung or Hoon, I’m not as skilled or as handsome, but I’ll work harder,” he said humbly.
Yu-hyeon's goal is similar: “I want to make the All-Star game within two years.”
Before leaving the gym, they played a quick one-on-one. Yu-hyeon’s tight handles and bursts of speed kept Jeong-hyeon on his heels. After a few drives, Jeong-hyeon shook his head and said, “I can’t stop him. He’s small, but his heart is big.”
The brothers walked out with the same message that they had walked in with: They may have secured No. 1 picks, but they plan to earn the title every day that they’re in the league.
