Taeguk Warriors head to World Cup group draw in Pot 2
Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 19:15 Updated: 26 Nov. 2025, 19:37
Korea is in their strongest position yet going into a World Cup after securing a Pot 2 seeding for the draw for next year's tournament, offering a chance to avoid top-tier opponents in the group stage.
FIFA announced the draw procedure on Wednesday, which will take place on Dec. 5 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. The 2026 edition will feature 48 teams for the first time, divided into 12 groups of four.
Teams are assigned to Pots 1 through 4 based on the November FIFA World Rankings, with 12 in each pot. The three host countries — the United States, Canada and Mexico — are pre-assigned to Groups A, B and D, while the other top-ranked teams in the world fill out Pot 1.
While Pot 2 status provides some protection from facing favorites, Korea could still face a difficult draw. The team may be grouped with a traditional powerhouse from Pot 1, such as defending champions Argentina or Brazil, a side Korea have beaten only once in nine matches.
Pot 3 also has tough opponents on paper, including Norway — with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland — or Egypt, led by Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.
Uncertainty comes from Pot 4, which will include six teams that have yet to qualify through UEFA and intercontinental playoffs. Among them is Italy, which is seeking to return through the European playoff route. If drawn with a Pot 1 heavyweight and a strong Pot 4 qualifier, Korea could get trapped in a “group of death.”
Still, scenarios exist in which Korea could benefit from retaining its No. 22 rank.
Analysts say an ideal group might include Canada from Pot 1, Scotland from Pot 3 and New Zealand from Pot 4.
“Even considering the home-field factor, Canada is the weakest team in Pot 1,” football commentator Han Joon-hee said. “Scotland is manageable from Pot 3, and New Zealand is a beatable opponent in Pot 4.”
With the tournament’s expansion to 48 teams, the top two teams from each group and the eight best third-place teams will advance to the round of 32. That format gives Korea more flexibility. The previous version only saw group stage winners and runners-up from four-team groups reaching the knockout stage, with no second chance for third-placed teams.
The final six spots in the tournament will be decided in March, when UEFA and intercontinental playoffs conclude. As of now, 42 teams have qualified.
National team manager Hong Myung-bo will travel to Washington on Dec. 3 to attend the draw and inspect potential base camp locations and group stage venues.
BY PARK LIN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
