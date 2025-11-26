 Taeguk Warriors head to World Cup group draw in Pot 2
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Taeguk Warriors head to World Cup group draw in Pot 2

Published: 26 Nov. 2025, 19:15 Updated: 26 Nov. 2025, 19:37
The Korean national team celebrates after a 2-0 win over Bolivia at Daejeon World Cup Stadium in Daejeon on Nov. 14. [YONHAP]

The Korean national team celebrates after a 2-0 win over Bolivia at Daejeon World Cup Stadium in Daejeon on Nov. 14. [YONHAP]

 
Korea is in their strongest position yet going into a World Cup after securing a Pot 2 seeding for the draw for next year's tournament, offering a chance to avoid top-tier opponents in the group stage.
 
FIFA announced the draw procedure on Wednesday, which will take place on Dec. 5 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. The 2026 edition will feature 48 teams for the first time, divided into 12 groups of four.
 

Related Article

Teams are assigned to Pots 1 through 4 based on the November FIFA World Rankings, with 12 in each pot. The three host countries — the United States, Canada and Mexico — are pre-assigned to Groups A, B and D, while the other top-ranked teams in the world fill out Pot 1.
 
While Pot 2 status provides some protection from facing favorites, Korea could still face a difficult draw. The team may be grouped with a traditional powerhouse from Pot 1, such as defending champions Argentina or Brazil, a side Korea have beaten only once in nine matches.
 
Manchester City forward Erling Haaland reacts during a UEFA Champions League match against Bayer Leverkusen at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England on Nov. 25. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland reacts during a UEFA Champions League match against Bayer Leverkusen at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England on Nov. 25. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Pot 3 also has tough opponents on paper, including Norway — with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland — or Egypt, led by Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.
 
Uncertainty comes from Pot 4, which will include six teams that have yet to qualify through UEFA and intercontinental playoffs. Among them is Italy, which is seeking to return through the European playoff route. If drawn with a Pot 1 heavyweight and a strong Pot 4 qualifier, Korea could get trapped in a “group of death.”
 
Still, scenarios exist in which Korea could benefit from retaining its No. 22 rank.
 
Analysts say an ideal group might include Canada from Pot 1, Scotland from Pot 3 and New Zealand from Pot 4.
 
“Even considering the home-field factor, Canada is the weakest team in Pot 1,” football commentator Han Joon-hee said. “Scotland is manageable from Pot 3, and New Zealand is a beatable opponent in Pot 4.”
 
With the tournament’s expansion to 48 teams, the top two teams from each group and the eight best third-place teams will advance to the round of 32. That format gives Korea more flexibility. The previous version only saw group stage winners and runners-up from four-team groups reaching the knockout stage, with no second chance for third-placed teams.
 
The final six spots in the tournament will be decided in March, when UEFA and intercontinental playoffs conclude. As of now, 42 teams have qualified.
 
National team manager Hong Myung-bo will travel to Washington on Dec. 3 to attend the draw and inspect potential base camp locations and group stage venues.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK LIN [[email protected]]
tags World Cup Korea Pot 2

More in Football

Taeguk Warriors head to World Cup group draw in Pot 2

Battle for promotion to begin this week among 2nd division football clubs

Jeonbuk coach to step down following suspension over 'racist' gesture

Son Heung-min scores a double but misses a penalty for a loss against the Vancouver Whitecaps

PSG's Lee Kang-in scores first goal of 2025-26 Ligue 1 season

Related Stories

Ineffective Korea humbled in 1-0 loss to Morocco

Son Heung-min, Lee Kang-in both included in final Korean World Cup squad

Getting ready

Five Korean referees to officiate at 2023 Women's World Cup

Korean retailers jumping on the World Cup bandwagon
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)