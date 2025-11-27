Kospi opens sharply higher on U.S. gains, surpassing 4,000-point threshold

Shares opened sharply higher Thursday, jumping more than 1 percent, tracking overnight U.S. gains on growing expectations of interest rate cuts.The Kospi added 41.95 points, or 1.06 percent, to 4,002.82 in the first 15 minutes of trading.The market returned to the 4,000 level for the first time since Nov. 20, after five trading days.On Wednesday, Wall Street closed broadly higher, extending its winning streak to a fourth day, as investors anticipated a possible easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve.The S&P 500 rose 0.7 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8 percent.In Seoul, most large-cap shares traded higher.Chip giant Samsung Electronics increased 1.64 percent, and rival SK hynix gained 2.96 percent.No. 1 financial firm KB Financial Group added 0.48 percent, while defense giant Hanwha Aerospace increased 1.38 percent.In contrast, leading battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 0.46 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,468.2 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., up 0.18 percent from the previous session's close of 1,465.6 won.Yonhap