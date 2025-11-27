 Lee calls for bipartisan support to get largest-ever budget approved by deadline
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Lee calls for bipartisan support to get largest-ever budget approved by deadline

Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 16:11
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a senior secretariat meeting at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 13. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a senior secretariat meeting at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 13. [YONHAP]

 
President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday called on lawmakers to work together across party lines to ensure next year’s government budget is passed by the legal deadline.
 
“Bipartisan cooperation in the National Assembly is crucial to process the budget by the statutory deadline,” Lee said during a senior secretariat meeting at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul.
 

Related Article

He also encouraged flexibility in accommodating opposition demands where reasonable.
 
“If there are legitimate points in the opposition’s arguments, we should adopt them boldly,” he said. “If there are additional requests that do not pose major issues, it may be a good idea to consider accepting them to some extent.”
 
However, he also drew a line, saying, “Of course, unreasonable budget cuts would be difficult to accept, but a closer look might reveal rational elements in some of their arguments.”
 
Under the National Assembly Act, the review period for the budget bill ends on Sunday and the statutory deadline for passage is Tuesday. The government’s proposed 2026 budget amounts to 728 trillion won ($496.96 billion), the largest in Korean history.
 
President Lee also said international institutions have reacted positively to the government’s fiscal policy.
 
“Major institutions like the International Monetary Fund have praised the government’s active fiscal stance,” he said. “Some organizations have even significantly revised their growth outlooks upward for next year.”
 
Timely budget approval, he stressed, is vital for accelerating the recovery of the domestic economy and supporting Korea’s broader development goals.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags government lee jae myung budget

More in Finance

Lee calls for bipartisan support to get largest-ever budget approved by deadline

BOK keeps interest rate steady amid housing market pressures, increasing exchange rate

Kospi opens sharply higher on U.S. gains, surpassing 4,000-point threshold

Kospi rises over 2% amid rate cut hopes

Hana Financial Group raises target for data specialists to 3,000 by 2027

Related Stories

Lee to deliver budget speech Tuesday to outline next year's spending plan

South Korea confirms plan for Opcon transfer from U.S. within Lee's 5-year term

Government allocates 10.1 trillion won for AI in budget

Lee names six new ministers, including two deputy prime ministers

Lawmakers must unite to defend the economy
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)