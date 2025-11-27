Korean Air to serve up sustainable in-flight meal containers
Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 18:15
Korean Air has announced that it will transition to plant-based in-flight meal containers starting in December in the first upgrade in two decades as it continues to pursue sustainability.
The flag carrier will gradually introduce containers that are made from nonwood pulp derived from straw, sugarcane and bamboo as part of the airline’s efforts to reduce plastic waste and contribute to global carbon reduction goals.
After a rolling out the dishes on select routes in December, the containers — to be used for main entrees containing both the Korean and Western meals in economy class — will be introduced on all Korean Air flights worldwide by the end of 2026.
The use of plant-based pulp that does not require trees to be cut offers a plastic alternative that provides better heat resistance and durability than paper dishware, preventing warping during exposure to heat for a longer service life.
Korean Air expects the introduction of the new environmentally friendly container to reduce related carbon emissions by around 60 percent.
“This transition to new in-flight meal containers is an essential long-term investment in environmental protection and sustainable operations,” said a Korean Air representative. “We remain committed to advancing our sustainability initiatives, aligning with global decarbonization trends in aviation, and delivering greater value to our customers.”
The move to environmentally friendly meal containers expands on the airline’s sustainability initiatives that gained traction in 2023, when it replaced single-use plastic cutlery with bamboo alternatives and unbleached napkins made from bamboo fiber.
Other sustainability initiatives by Korean Air include upcycling programs that repurpose retired cabin crew uniforms into medical pouches and in-flight blankets into reusable hot-water bag covers to extend the utility of onboard materials.
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)