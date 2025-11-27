Mercedes Night GLE goes dark on look, big on power
Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 16:12
Mercedes-Benz Korea seeks to continue evolving its SUV lineup in Korea, rolling out the Night Editions of the GLE in October, with deliveries of the distinctive black-themed trim version beginning in November.
The latest GLE 450 4MATIC AMG and GLE 450 4MATIC Coupe AMG edition of the marque’s flagship SUV combines luxury and performance, selling over 2 million units worldwide.
First introduced to the Korean market in 2016, the current fourth-generation, launched in 2023, has sold a 5,079 units as of October, maintaining its popularity in the domestic market with its ever-steady presence among the top 10 best-selling imported vehicles.
The GLE 300 d 4MATIC is equipped with a four-cylinder diesel engine, while the GLE 450 d 4MATIC Coupe AMG features a six-cylinder diesel engine. The GLE 350 4MATIC comes with an inline four-cylinder engine, and the GLE 450 4MATIC, GLE 450 4MATIC AMG and GLE 450 4MATIC Coupe AMG are all powered by six-cylinder gasoline engines. All models are paired with a nine-speed transmission.
The GLE 300 d 4MATIC delivers a maximum output of 269 horsepower and a peak torque of 56.1 kilogram-meters (506 pound-feet), while the GLE 350 4MATIC produces 258 horsepower and 40.8 kilogram-meters of torque. The GLE 450 4MATIC generates 381 horsepower and 51 kilogram-meters of torque. The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ boasts 435 horsepower, 57.1 kilogram-meters of torque and a top speed of 250 kilometers per hour (155 miles per hour), with a 0-to-100 kilometers-per-hour (0-to-62-miles-per-hour) time down to 5 seconds.
All internal combustion engines are also equipped with a “mild hybrid” system combined with a 48-volt electrical system. The mild hybrid system, through an integrated starter-generator, delivers up to 15 kilowatts of extra output and 200 newton-meters (147 pound-feet) of torque.
The entire GLE range is equipped with 4MATIC all-wheel drive and the latest version of the off-road driving mode. A new off-road driving mode visually showcases information needed for off-roading such as the gradient, terrain elevation, geographic coordinates and compass steering angle.
The vehicle is equipped with advanced driving assistance systems for stable and comfortable driving on both on- and off-road, as well as the latest convenience features preferred by Korean customers. The AIRMATIC package adjusts damping and ride height for each wheel, and adds the “Transparent Bonnet” feature, which provides a virtual view of the front underside to help detect obstacles on rough terrain.
The latest Driving Assistance Package comes standard, including Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC for maintaining distance and automatic speed control, Active Brake Assist for responding to stationary vehicles up to 100 kilometers per hour, a 360-degree parking package, MBUX Augmented Reality Navigation and a heads-up display.
The Night Edition’s main highlight is its combination of sophistication and sportiness through black design elements and AMG features. Standard features include the Night Package — with high-gloss black side mirror housings and dark-chrome front air intake splitters and rear apron — along with an Obsidian Black exterior, dark chrome door handles, edition-specific black door sills and black wheels. The interior features black Nappa leather for a complementary dark design that emphasizes the limited edition’s exclusivity and distinctive presence.
