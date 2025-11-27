Posco’s vertiport technology takes flight at Drone-UAM Expo
Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 18:16
Posco unveiled its vertiport technology and innovative vision for urban air mobility (UAM) at Drone-UAM Expo 2025 at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, from Nov. 5 to 7.
At the expo, Posco operated a Steel Vertiport exhibition booth, showcasing the concept and model of a vertiport with a presentation of the actual steel takeoff-and-landing deck system it recently developed.
According to U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley, the global UAM market is expected to grow from about $8 billion in 2020 to $9.04 trillion by 2050. This potential further underscores the need to develop vertiport technologies, which serve as essential infrastructure for the safe takeoff and landing of UAM aircraft.
Vertiports must be designed with high durability and structural stability to withstand aircraft loads. With the goal of developing lightweight, robust and cost-competitive structures, Posco began developing steel materials and structural technologies in 2023.
As a result, the company developed a steel vertiport that is both lightweight and economical while maintaining high rigidity and durability with a thinner structural design. In addition, the company adopted a prefabrication method that has enhanced both construction efficiency and operational flexibility.
During the expo, Posco also presented the results of its national research and development (R&D) project, “Development of Design and Construction Technologies for Mobile Modular Vertiports,” at the fourth UAM Safety and Certification Technology Seminar Series. The company introduced the structural and functional performance requirements for vertiports, along with practical technical solutions, and highlighted the potential of efficient modular vertiports based on its research outcomes.
A Posco representative said, “Continuous R&D efforts and national-level investment are essential to establishing operational UAM systems and developing innovative infrastructure,” adding, “Posco will continue to play a leading role in the future urban air mobility infrastructure sector.”
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
