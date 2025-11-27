Good news! The Kia PV5 wins Top Gear's Family Car of the Year.
Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 16:37
- SARAH CHEA
Kia said Thursday its all-electric PV5 van's passenger variant has been named the Family Car of the Year at the 2026 BBC TopGear.com Awards, recognizing its futuristic design, high efficiency, and price competitiveness.
It's the first time a van, not an SUV, has been honored with the award.
Presented annually by Top Gear, the awards celebrate the most innovative and impactful vehicles introduced each year across diverse segments, including innovation, engagement, value and real-world performance.
Top Gear editors highlighted the PV5 Passenger for its spacious and versatile interior, high efficiency and remarkable price-to-performance ratio, offering significantly greater value than key rivals, Kia said.
Marking Kia's first EV dedicated purpose-built vehicle (PBV), the PV5 has been engineered to accommodate a wide range of mobility use cases demanded by customers. A PBV is designed for specific use cases such as shuttling, last-mile delivery and ride-hailing services.
“The PV5 Passenger represents a new chapter for accessible and practical electrified mobility in Europe," said Marc Hedrich, the CEO of Kia Europe. "Its spacious design, modular versatility and refined driving experience show how PBVs can genuinely enhance everyday family life."
Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor's Casper won Supermini of the Year this year.
