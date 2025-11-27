Hanwha Ocean shipyard raided over fatal platform collapse accident
Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 15:38
Police and the Ministry of Employment and Labor conducted a raid on Hanwha Ocean’s shipyard in Geoje, South Gyeongsang, in connection with a fatal accident that occurred in October.
Around 40 investigators from the Changwon branch of the Labor Ministry and the police were deployed to carry out the raid at the shipyard, according to Hanwha Ocean and labor union sources on Thursday.
The fatal accident occurred on the morning of Oct. 17, when a subcontract worker was killed after a structural platform collapsed during assembly work on a liquefied natural gas carrier.
The Labor Ministry issued a suspension order for the work area immediately after the incident and has been investigating possible violations of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act.
