 Hanwha Ocean shipyard raided over fatal platform collapse accident
Korea JoongAng Daily



Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 15:38
A large crane and a vessel under construction are seen at Hanwha Ocean’s Geoje shipyard in Geoje, South Gyeongsang, on Oct. 30. [NEWS1]

Police and the Ministry of Employment and Labor conducted a raid on Hanwha Ocean’s shipyard in Geoje, South Gyeongsang, in connection with a fatal accident that occurred in October.
 
Around 40 investigators from the Changwon branch of the Labor Ministry and the police were deployed to carry out the raid at the shipyard, according to Hanwha Ocean and labor union sources on Thursday.
 

The fatal accident occurred on the morning of Oct. 17, when a subcontract worker was killed after a structural platform collapsed during assembly work on a liquefied natural gas carrier.
 
The Labor Ministry issued a suspension order for the work area immediately after the incident and has been investigating possible violations of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act.
 
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]


