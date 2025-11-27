Korea squares up against Germany in bids for multibillion dollar Polish, Canadian sub projects
Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 08:00
The Korean government has launched an all-out bid to win submarine deals in Canada and Poland worth up to 80 trillion won ($54.4 billion), going head-to-head with Germany.
Germany, the world's fifth-largest defense exporter, has made a bold proposal to provide finished products, while Korea is responding with its specialty — speed — promising to supply one submarine per year.
Poland is expected to select a preferred bidder for its next-generation submarine program — the Orka Project — by the end of the year, with Korea and Germany the top contenders, according to military sources Wednesday.
The program aims to modernize Poland’s navy through the procurement of three submarines. Including maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), the project is valued at $5 billion. Adding 30 years of operational costs brings the total to $13.6 billion.
Beating Germany, which has a geographic and political edge under the European Union's “Buy European” policy, would also pave the way for Korea to expand its defense sales among NATO member states upgrading their naval capabilities.
This is why the Korean government envisions seizing the opportunity in this "submarine war," laying the foundation for Korea's rise to the top four in the global defense industry, climbing from its current position further down in the top 10.
Korea is also competing with Germany in Canada's submarine program, which is three times larger than Poland’s, valued at an estimated 60 trillion won. The Canadian navy plans to replace its four 2,400-ton Victoria-class submarines with up to 12 new 3,000-ton diesel-electric submarines by the mid-2030s.
Including 30 years of MRO costs, Canada’s department of national defense estimates the program will cost 60 billion Canadian dollars ($42.5 billion). The final contract is expected to be signed as early as the first half of next year.
Germany narrowly leads as Korea steps up
According to industry and foreign media assessments, Germany maintains a slight lead in the bids, while Korea is a rising power. The two sides' strategies can be summarized as Germany pitching a “bold gap filler” model, while Korea emphasizes its ability to deliver “one submarine per year.”
Germany’s TKMS, formerly Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, is targeting both Poland and Canada with proposals to bridge production gaps between its older and newer models. For Canada, the focus is on rapid delivery and integration into the local defense industry.
With Canada’s active submarines expected to retire around 2035, time is tight. Germany reportedly offered to reassign one of its own submarines scheduled for domestic deployment. Specifically, it proposed diverting the third of six stealthy 2,500-ton 212CD submarines it is co-developing with Norway — originally intended for German use in 2028 — to Canada.
A similar approach appears to be under consideration for Poland. According to Polish outlet Portal Stoczniowy, Germany may offer to transfer a Norwegian Ula-class submarine — designed by Germany and currently operated by Norway — to Poland.
Korea, meanwhile, is leaning into speed. Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai are promising to deliver submarines within six years of a contract signing. Korea would hand over the first KSS-III Jang Bogo-III submarine in 2032 and three more by 2035.
Afterward, one submarine would be built annually through 2043 for a total of 12. These 3,000-ton Batch-II diesel-electric submarines can remain submerged for more than three weeks.
"Korea is pairing fast delivery with proposals to help Canada’s weakened manufacturing sector through industrial partnerships,” said one source familiar with the matter.
Seoul is engaging in what officials are calling a “total national effort,” deploying multiple agencies to support the bid. The Ministry of National Defense recently offered to donate the 1,200-ton KSS-I Jang Bogo-class submarine, scheduled for decommissioning this year, to the Polish navy, according to military insiders.
The Jang Bogo is the first submarine in the Korean Navy’s history and completed over 633,000 kilometers (393,300 miles) of accident-free service. Offering a historically symbolic vessel underscores how seriously Korea is pursuing the Polish contract.
Polish inspector for the navy, Vice Adm. Jaroslaw Ziemianski, reportedly expressed strong interest in the submarine when he visited Hanwha Ocean’s shipyard in Geoje, South Gyeongsang, in November of last year.
Bilateral talks between high-level officials have even touched on unrelated trade issues — including Polish beef exports to Korea — signaling how broad the government’s engagement has become.
Korea in competition with Germany
This aggressive schedule also highlights Korea’s advanced shipbuilding capabilities — now comparable to those of Germany, which initially helped Korea build its submarine fleet. In 1987, Korea sent over 100 engineers to Germany’s HDW shipyard for training.
Beginning with the second Jang Bogo-class submarine, Korea built eight 1,200-ton vessels based on German designs. In 2021, Korea launched its first domestically designed and built 3,000-ton submarine, the Dosan Ahn Chang-ho.
“Korea’s submarine manufacturing capability now rivals that of Germany,” said Jeong Han-gu, Hanwha Ocean’s top production supervisor and one of those who trained in Germany. “We can build and deliver faster, and our unit costs are more competitive.”
Industry experts note that, beyond operational requirements, strategic ties with the supplier nation will likely play a key role in final decisions.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the rise of protectionist policies in the United States have re-energized global defense markets, and weapons imports increasingly signal deeper security ties.
This is why foreign media outlets believe Germany has an advantage in the bidding race, given its accumulated operational experience by supplying numerous submarines to NATO member states and its interoperability within allied operations.
The EU also gave Germany a further edge in March by announcing 150 billion euros ($172 million) in new defense funding — limited to European-made weapons — under its “Defense White Paper 2030.”
Choosing Korea, however, could offer NATO a supplier outside of its traditional security network. Korea also reached a summit agreement with the United States last month to cooperate on the construction of U.S. naval vessels and secured Washington's backing to eventually acquire nuclear-powered submarines. The possibility of a massive leap in Korea's strategic military value is being discussed.
“Germany may be unrivaled in some submarine segments, but in the diesel-electric space, no other country besides Korea can offer submarine-launched ballistic missiles,” said a domestic source with knowledge of the negotiations. “That’s a unique advantage Korea brings to the table.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
