Not pant-astic
Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 20:16
A government official inspects children’s winter clothing and accessories that fail to meet domestic safety standards at Seoul City Hall on Nov. 27. The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced that a survey of 24 children’s winter clothing and accessories sold on overseas online platforms found that eight of them did not comply with Korea’s safety regulations. [YONHAP]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
