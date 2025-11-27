Korea's Nuri rocket takes off, carrying 13 satellites to orbit
Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 01:13 Updated: 27 Nov. 2025, 01:36
-
- LEE JAE-LIM
Korea’s homegrown Nuri rocket lifted off from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla, at 1:13 a.m. Thursday.
The launch time was pushed back 18 minutes from the original schedule at 12:55 a.m.
The launch marked the fourth mission for the 200-ton vehicle, which was assembled and readied by Hanwha Aerospace. It is the first time a private company has overseen the full pre-launch process.
Nuri is tasked with deploying 13 satellites into a 600-kilometer (373-mile) orbit, where they will support missions including weather observation, medical research and space-environment monitoring. The payload mass totals about 1,040 kilograms (2,293 pounds), more than double that of the rocket’s third mission in May 2023, which carried eight satellites.
Nuri’s initial flight in October 2021 failed to place a 1.5-ton dummy satellite into orbit, but subsequent launches in June 2022 and May 2023 were considered successful.
Officials said final confirmation of Thursday’s launch outcome is expected one hour and 20 minutes after liftoff. The key milestone will be the separation of the final CubeSat at 15 minutes and 7 seconds into the flight, a moment that is likely to determine the mission’s overall success.
