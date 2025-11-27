Korea's ancient auroras and Nuri's new insights (KOR)

Historical records show that unusual lights once appeared over Korea’s night sky. The Annals of King Injo report that on Jan. 8, 1624, at “around 3 a.m., a light-like glow appeared in the southeast, and from 4 to 5 a.m. it reappeared in the northeast, southeast and southwest.” On March 4, 1626, court astronomers again observed “light-like glows” in the northeast and northwest early in the evening. As these entries coincide with heightened solar activity, they were likely sightings of auroras. One can imagine the astonishment of those who watched curtains of shifting color reach as far south as the Korean Peninsula. This writer has never seen such a display and knows it only through science.The sun constantly releases high-energy particles, which are deflected by Earth’s magnetic field. But the balance changes when the sun emits a burst of particles, much like droplets expelled by a sudden sneeze. A strong solar storm can overwhelm the magnetic field, causing stored energy to break out. Earth’s magnetic field resembles stretched strands of rubber. When those strands snap and reconnect, particles surge outward and collide with the atmosphere, generating vivid light.The magnetic poles, shaped like the stem and base of an apple, absorb the brunt of this bombardment. Oxygen atoms emit green and red light when energized, while nitrogen molecules glow purple. These colors blend to illuminate the night sky in striking patterns. This is the mechanism behind an aurora.Korea’s most recent space mission now offers a new window into that process. The fourth launch of the Nuri rocket carried the Next-Generation Medium-Sized Satellite No. 3, equipped with “ROKITS,” an aurora-monitoring camera developed by the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute. The system captures green, red and full visible-band wavelengths, allowing researchers to determine where auroras form and how their shapes evolve over time.Four centuries ago, court astronomers observed the sky from the ground and recorded what they saw with brush and ink. Their successors now observe the same sky from 600 kilometers above Earth, looking down from orbit to study the physics of the aurora with modern instruments. If a time machine existed, one might wish to travel back and tell them what their work would eventually make possible.1624년 1월 8일, 인조실록은 이렇게 적고 있다. ‘새벽 3시경 남동 방향에 불빛 같은 기운이 나타나, 4~5시 북동·남동·남서쪽에서 반복해 출현했다.’ 1626년 3월 4일에도 ‘초저녁에 북동·북서에 불빛 같은 기운이 일어났다’고 기록했다. 태양 활동이 활발했던 시기와 맞물려, 관상감에서 보고한 건 오로라였을 가능성이 크다. 하늘에 펼쳐진 빛의 커튼이 조선 하늘까지 밀려 내려와 형형색색으로 변하는 그 광경 앞에 가슴이 뛰었을 이들을 떠올린다. 필자는 그 장관을 직접 본 적이 없다. 과학으로 이해할 뿐.태양에서는 고에너지 입자가 쉴 새 없이 날아오지만, 지구 자기장이 막아준다. 하지만 에취, 하고 재채기하면 형편이 달라진다. 우리 입에서 비말이 터져 나오는 것처럼, 태양에서 입자의 폭풍이 몰아치면 더 버티지 못하고, 자기장에 갇힌 에너지가 분출된다. 지구 자기장은 고무줄 가닥 같다. 그 가닥들이 늘어나 팽팽해졌다가 한순간 툭, 끊겼다 이어지면 폭발하듯 튀어나온 입자들이 대기에 충돌해 강렬한 빛을 낸다. 지자기 남북극은 사과 꼭지와 배꼽처럼 생겼는데, 거기에 퍼붓는 입자들이 소나기처럼 거세다. 그래서 에너지로 충전된 산소 원자는 초록·빨강, 질소 분자는 자색으로 밤하늘을 가슴 시리게 물들인다. 오로라는 그렇게 일어난다.누리호 4차 발사에는 차세대중형위성 3호에 한국천문연구원의 ‘로키츠(ROKITS)’가 실렸다. 이 카메라는 초록과 빨강·가시광 전 파장을 보는 3개의 눈으로 오로라가 지역적으로 어디서 어디까지 나타나는지, 시간에 따라 어떻게 변하는지 추적한다. 400년 전에 관상감 역관들은 하늘을 올려다보며 붓과 먹으로 기록을 남겼지만, 그 후예들은 600㎞ 상공에서 하늘을 내려다보며 오로라의 원리를 캔다. 만일 타임머신이 있다면, 시간을 거슬러 올라가 그들에게 말을 건네고 싶다.