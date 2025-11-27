No room for undermining military’s duty to reject unlawful orders (KOR)

The Defense Ministry confirmed on Nov. 26 that it had issued the first disciplinary action against personnel who boarded the so-calledmartial law bus" during the Dec. 3 emergency declaration. Thirty-four Army staff members boarded the vehicle after receiving a call from Park An-su, the former Army chief of staff who had been named martial law commander. They were en route from the Gyeryongdae Army headquarters to Seoul but returned within 30 minutes after the martial law order was lifted. Among them, Brig. Gen. Kim Sang-hwan, head of the Army Legal Affairs Office, received a reprimand, and the remaining officers are still under investigation.As inquiries and accountability efforts continue after the illegal declaration of martial law, unease within the military has been hard to ignore. The armed forces must now step out of the shadow of politics, regain public trust and refocus on their core mission of national defense. In this context, the government’s move to revise the Military Service Basic Act to allow service members to reject clearly unlawful orders carries some merit.The ministry recently told the National Assembly’s defense committee that it seeks to limit the scope of military obedience to “lawful orders.” It aims to include explicit provisions allowing soldiers to refuse manifestly illegal commands, reinforce the obligation of commanders to comply with the Constitution and the law and strengthen constitutional education within the ranks. The effort aligns with the government’s broader plan to recognize the right of civil servants to refuse illegal orders.But it is difficult for subordinates to determine on the spot whether an order is unlawful. Some have proposed creating advisory bodies to assist front line judgment, yet even legal experts like the Army’s chief legal officer had little choice but to follow orders under the current system. On a battlefield where conditions shift by the second, hesitation caused by efforts to assess legality could undermine the military’s essential function.The lifeblood of the armed forces is the chain of command. Mechanisms are needed to screen out unlawful or unreasonable instructions, but the process must not weaken that chain. Minimizing ambiguity in the law is key. The scope and criteria for judging illegal orders must be clarified, and detailed manuals must be established to guide responses. Alternative command structures should also be institutionalized so leadership gaps do not arise if orders are rejected.In a security environment like Korea’s, where threats are constant, the speed of military response is directly tied to national survival. An organization that accumulates individual judgments or disagreements during command transmission cannot function effectively in wartime. The Defense Ministry’s task force on “overcoming insurrection and preparing future defense reform” plans to hold a seminar on this issue. Legal revisions may be necessary in light of changing circumstances, but the military must avoid being drawn back into political controversy. It is not an ordinary administrative body. Only when it maintains a disciplined culture and the strongest possible readiness can it safeguard the lives and security of the people.국방부가 12·3 계엄 당시 계엄사령부에 차출돼 계룡대 육군본부에서 서울로 향하던 ‘계엄 버스’ 탑승자에게 첫 징계를 내린 사실이 어제(26일) 알려졌다. 당시 계엄사령관으로 지명된 박안수 전 육군참모총장의 호출로 참모 34명이 버스에 올랐고, 계엄 해제로 이들은 출발 30분 만에 복귀했지만, 탑승자 중 김상환 육군 법무실장(준장)이 근신 처분을 받았다. 나머지 탑승자들도 조사가 진행 중이다.불법 계엄 이후 관련자 조사와 책임 추궁이 이어지며 군 내부의 동요도 적지 않다. 이제 군은 정치의 그림자에서 벗어나 국민 신뢰를 회복하고 국가 방위라는 본연의 임무에 집중해야 한다. 그런 점에서 상관의 위법한 지시에 대해 군인이 합법적으로 거부할 수 있도록 군인복무기본법을 손질하려는 정부 움직임에는 긍정적 요소가 있다. 국방부는 최근 국회 국방위에 군인의 복종 대상을 ‘정당한 명령’으로 한정하는 방향의 법 개정 필요성을 설명했다. 명백히 위법한 명령에 대해 거부할 수 있도록 단서조항을 두고, 명령권자의 헌법·법령 준수 의무와 군의 헌법 수호 책무, 헌법 교육 강화도 법에 반영하겠다는 것이다. 공무원에게 위법 명령 거부권을 인정하려는 방침과도 궤를 같이한다.문제는 상관 명령이 위법한지를 부하들이 현장에서 곧바로 판단하기가 쉽지 않다는 점이다. 현장 판단을 돕는 상담 조직 신설 등이 거론되지만, 육군 법무실장 같은 법률 전문가조차 상관의 지시를 따를 수밖에 없는 게 군의 현실이다. 유사시 초 단위로 상황이 바뀌는 전장에서 명령의 적법성을 따지느라 대응이 지체된다면 군의 본질이 흔들리게 된다.군의 생명은 명령체계다. 위법부당한 명령을 걸러내는 장치는 필요하다. 다만, 그 과정에서 군의 명령체계가 흔들리는 결과를 초래해서는 안 된다. 이를 막기 위해서는 법의 자의성과 모호성을 최소화해야 한다. 명령 및 지시의 위법성 개념과 범위, 판단 기준을 명확히 하고 구체적인 대응 매뉴얼을 마련해야 한다. 거부가 발생해도 지휘 공백이 생기지 않도록 대체 지휘체계도 제도화할 필요가 있다.한국처럼 상시적 안보 위협이 존재하는 환경에서 군의 대응 속도는 국가의 생존과 직결된다. 명령 전달 과정에서 개별적 판단과 이견이 누적되는 조직은 전시 상황에서 제대로 기능하기 어렵다. 마침 국방부가 운영하는 ‘내란 극복 및 미래 국방 설계 TF’가 이 문제와 관련한 세미나를 연다고 한다. 시대 변화에 맞는 법 개정은 필요하지만, 그 과정에서 군이 다시 정치 논쟁에 휘말리는 일은 경계해야 한다. 군은 일반 행정조직과 다르다. 군이 군다운 조직문화를 갖추고 최강의 전력을 유지할 때에만 국민의 생명과 안전도 지켜진다.