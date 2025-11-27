 Allday Project to release first EP
Allday Project to release first EP

Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 13:02
Members of Allday Project pose for photos at a charity event at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in central Seoul on Oct. 15. [NEWS1]

Allday Project, a mixed-gender group that debuted earlier this year, will release its first EP, “Allday Project,” on Dec. 8, its agency The Black Label announced on Thursday. 
 
The eponymous EP will include six tracks, among them the pre-release single “One More Time” and the lead track “Look at Me.” Member Tarzzan described the EP as “like a diary.”
 

The group, made up of Annie, Tarzzan, Bailey, Woochan and Youngseo, released its debut single “Famous” in June. The track reached No. 1 on several major domestic streaming charts.
 
“One More Time,” pre-released on Nov. 17, reached No. 2 on Melon’s Top 100 chart.
 
The members are already known to many. Annie is the daughter of Shinsegae chair Chung Yoo-kyung, and Woochan gained fame as the youngest contestant to pass the preliminary round on season six of Mnet’s hip-hop competition show “Show Me the Money” (2012-) in 2017.
 
Youngseo competed on JTBC’s 2023 audition program “R U Next?” for a spot in HYBE’s girl group ILLIT. Bailey has worked as a dancer, and Tarzzan debuted as a model.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Allday Project EP Singles

